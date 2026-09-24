EXCLUSIVE: Florida Mom, 38, Accused of Performing Sexual Acts with Family Dog Claimed Ex-Husband 'Threatened Her With the Videos' Before Reporting to Police

That time apparently came earlier this month, when Erik Nummerdor finally uploaded the video for the world to see , as the two are currently in a heated divorce.

The Florida mom accused of performing s-xual acts with the family dog claims her husband kept the incriminating video for years, and used its possible exposure to "threaten her" at any time, RadarOnline.com can report.

The 38-year-old was also adamant that Erik installed a camera in their bedroom " without her knowledge and had accessed her social media accounts to post the images and video."

"[Malia] stated the recordings were made in 2024, and that Erik had previously threatened her with the videos."

But Malia told authorities the video was several years old, and Erik has been holding it over her head as a form of blackmail.

Malia and Erik Nummerdor are going through what their friends online call a "nasty divorce," which culminated after Erik uploaded the video of his wife allegedly engaging in disturbing acts with the family dog .

Malia's Facebook profile remains public, and friends and supporters have rushed to defend her, with some asking what Erik's consequences in all of this are.

"Shouldn't the husband be charged with possessing the video? I read that it is from 2024, and he threatened her with it in the past and he didn't turn it over to the police until they received reports and investigated," one person commented. "Seems Eric would have violated the law against possessing b-stiality videos."

Another person slammed. "The husband should be charged too to be honest for failing to report it. If he had it all this time and never reported it. Why do it now? He is just as sick. Filthy."

While one person theorized, "She said he basically stalked her and if she didn't know the camera was there that proves he stalked her but..... what if he was joining in and taking the videos and selling them? We will never know."