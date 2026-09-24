EXCLUSIVE: Florida Mom, 38, Accused of Performing Sexual Acts with Family Dog Claimed Ex-Husband 'Threatened Her With the Videos' Before Reporting to Police
Sept. 24 2026, Published 1:29 p.m. ET
The Florida mom accused of performing s-xual acts with the family dog claims her husband kept the incriminating video for years, and used its possible exposure to "threaten her" at any time, RadarOnline.com can report.
That time apparently came earlier this month, when Erik Nummerdor finally uploaded the video for the world to see, as the two are currently in a heated divorce.
Malia Nummerdor Claims She was 'Filmed Without Her Knowledge'
Malia and Erik Nummerdor are going through what their friends online call a "nasty divorce," which culminated after Erik uploaded the video of his wife allegedly engaging in disturbing acts with the family dog.
But Malia told authorities the video was several years old, and Erik has been holding it over her head as a form of blackmail.
"[Malia] stated the recordings were made in 2024, and that Erik had previously threatened her with the videos."
The 38-year-old was also adamant that Erik installed a camera in their bedroom "without her knowledge and had accessed her social media accounts to post the images and video."
'He is Just as Sick'
Malia's Facebook profile remains public, and friends and supporters have rushed to defend her, with some asking what Erik's consequences in all of this are.
"Shouldn't the husband be charged with possessing the video? I read that it is from 2024, and he threatened her with it in the past and he didn't turn it over to the police until they received reports and investigated," one person commented. "Seems Eric would have violated the law against possessing b-stiality videos."
Another person slammed. "The husband should be charged too to be honest for failing to report it. If he had it all this time and never reported it. Why do it now? He is just as sick. Filthy."
While one person theorized, "She said he basically stalked her and if she didn't know the camera was there that proves he stalked her but..... what if he was joining in and taking the videos and selling them? We will never know."
Erik Nummerdor was Trying to Catch a Thief
As Radar reported, Erik told the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office that he installed two security cameras in the couple's home to find out who had been stealing money from a coin container.
He explained that while reviewing recordings from the bedroom camera, he found allegedly disturbing video footage of Malia and the dog, Ranger.
"He stated the bedroom camera was visible, displayed a blinking red light, and was known to household members," the detective wrote in the affidavit.
Erik provided deputies with images from the recording and access to the laptop containing the video footage, per the detective's affidavit.
Malia Nummerdor Offers an Explanation
Malia has acknowledged that the video shows her and the family dog, but has also denied any inappropriate conduct. Instead, she told deputies she had "merely been lying with and petting her elderly dog near her bed."
Authorities noted Malia appeared impaired and acknowledged she was under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol when they interviewed her, the affidavit states.
"When asked to clarify her physical position and the dog's placement between her legs, (Malia) was unable to provide any coherent or consistent explanation," the report continues. "Her descriptions of her posture and the dog's orientation were contradictory and lacked spatial clarity."
Malia then tried to justify her behavior by claiming another dog was in the room as well. However, "the video evidence clearly depicts only one dog, and her claim was inconsistent with the recording," per the report.
Malia was ultimately "unable to explain why she believed another dog was present, or where it would have been located."