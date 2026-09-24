EXCLUSIVE: Florida Mom, 38, Accused of Performing Sexual Acts with Family Dog in Security Footage Claimed Ex 'Installed Cameras Without Her Knowledge'

Malia and Erik Nummerdor are going through what their friends online call a "nasty divorce," which came to a head earlier this month when Erik reportedly uploaded a 2024 video of Malia engaging in disturbing acts with the family dog, Ranger.

When authorities asked Malia about the video, the 38-year-old said Erik "had installed the cameras without her knowledge," according to her arrest affidavit, which Radar has obtained.

She also said Erik had accessed her social media accounts to post the video.

"(Malia) stated the recordings were made in 2024, and that Erik had previously threatened her with the videos," the report states.