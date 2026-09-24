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EXCLUSIVE: Florida Mom, 38, Accused of Performing Sexual Acts with Family Dog in Security Footage Claimed Ex 'Installed Cameras Without Her Knowledge'

A Florida woman accused of disturbing acts with her dog claimed she was unaware she was being recorded.
Source: FACEBOOK

A Florida woman accused of disturbing acts with her dog claimed she was unaware she was being recorded.

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Sept. 24 2026, Published 11:49 a.m. ET

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The Florida mom accused of performing disturbing acts with the family dog claims her estranged ex-husband installed cameras in their home without her knowledge and held on to the incriminating video for more than two years before uploading it to social media, RadarOnline.com can report.

But Erik Nummerdor told authorities the family was well aware their lives were being recorded.

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Malia Nummerdor Claims She Never Knew Cameras Were Recording

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Malia and Erik Nummerdor are in the middle of a messy divorce.
Source: FACEBOOK

Malia and Erik Nummerdor are in the middle of a messy divorce.

Malia and Erik Nummerdor are going through what their friends online call a "nasty divorce," which came to a head earlier this month when Erik reportedly uploaded a 2024 video of Malia engaging in disturbing acts with the family dog, Ranger.

When authorities asked Malia about the video, the 38-year-old said Erik "had installed the cameras without her knowledge," according to her arrest affidavit, which Radar has obtained.

She also said Erik had accessed her social media accounts to post the video.

"(Malia) stated the recordings were made in 2024, and that Erik had previously threatened her with the videos," the report states.

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Erik Nummerdor Has a Different Take

Erik Nummerdor said everyone in the home knew about the cameras.
Source: FACEBOOK

Erik Nummerdor said everyone in the home knew about the cameras.

However, as Radar has reported, Erik told the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office that he installed two security cameras in the couple's home to find out who had been stealing money from a coin container.

He explained that while reviewing recordings from the bedroom camera, he found allegedly upsetting video footage of Malia and Ranger. Erik provided deputies with images from the recording and access to the laptop containing the video footage, per the detective's affidavit.

"He stated the bedroom camera was visible, displayed a blinking red light, and was known to household members," the detective wrote in the affidavit. "The camera recorded continuously in rolling intervals, overwriting older footage."

According to a sheriff's release, the video showed Malia "partially nude" and the animal "positioned in a manner consistent with s-xual activity."

That account was backed up by the detective, who noted, "I reviewed the images and observed an adult female, identified by Erik as Malia, nude from the waist down."

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Malia Nummerdor's Divorce Has Played Out Online

Malia has denied any wrongdoing with the pet.
Source: FACEBOOK

Malia Nummerdor has denied any wrongdoing with the pet.

Malia and Erik's divorce seems to be playing out on her public Facebook profile, which she has filled over the past year with memes about "karma" and "consequences".

There is a clear moment on her timeline when her posts shift from lighthearted photos with family members to the darker messages. According to some of the comments from people who identify as her friends, Erik was unfaithful to her – something Malia alludes to in several comments.

"I have seen and experienced a LOT of betrayal in my life, but the last year has been a true eye opener for me," Malia posted in June. "If I see you out and I seem standoffiish/mean/ rude, accept it or don't. Right now, it's about me and my kids, everyone else can kick rocks barefoot forever!"

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'Trash Has Shown Itself'

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Malia Nummerdor has shared cryptic messages alluding to her emotional state online.
Source: FACEBOOK

Malia Nummerdor has shared cryptic messages alluding to her emotional state online.

In another posting, Malia pauses for a moment amid the chaos of her life to thank friends for their support, sharing: "I LOVE YOU more than you'll ever know!"

"Trash has for sure shown itself, repercussions are serious- hopefully that's known," she continued. "I have some very serious decisions to make at this point but my only goal was divorce. It’s in god's hands from here on out!"

In one of the most recent posts on her Facebook account, a user who claims to have gone to school with Malia defended her, explaining, "She and her husband have been going through a bad divorce. Anyone who has gone through a nasty divorce knows that people can sometimes go to great lengths to hurt the other person or try to ruin their life."

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