Millie Bobby Brown Shares Rare Snapshot of Her and Husband Jake Bongiovi's 2 Adopted Children in Anniversary Tribute: 'You Have Changed My Life'
Sept. 24 2026, Updated 11:18 a.m. ET
Millie Bobby Brown gave fans a peek into her new life as a mother of two, RadarOnline.com can report.
Earlier this week, the Stranger Things actress, 22, took to Instagram to celebrate two years of marriage to Jake Bongiovi with a sweet photo of them with their little ones.
Millie Bobby Brown's Anniversary Post
"Two years married. oh, how you have changed my life, j. i love love love you! here's to always marching to the beat of our own drum," she captioned.
The photo showed her and Bongiovi far in the distance, with their backs to the camera. Each of them appeared to be holding one of their children, but their faces were not visible.
The young actress also attached a clip of the couple dancing together.
The heartfelt tribute arrived just weeks after it was revealed that the couple welcomed a second child via adoption. They adopted their first child in 2025.
Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi's 'Beautiful Next Chapter'
“This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption,” the pair announced at the time. “We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in peace and privacy.”
During an appearance on Kylie Kelce's Not Gonna Lie podcast this summer, Brown opened up about the adoption process, revealing what the most difficult part was.
"Every journey is different. Waiting for the call is the hardest part," she revealed.
Millie Bobby Brown Talks Adoption
"I just would always encourage you to understand that every journey is different," the Stranger Things star continued. "Don't compare yourself to others, don't compare yourself to statistics, don't compare yourself to other families, but your baby is out there, and you'll find each other."
"That's something I prayed for every night," she added. "I was just very grateful that our baby was out there and we found each other."
According to Brown, she always knew she wanted to adopt, though she does also plan to carry children of her own someday.
Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi's Relationship
As for Brown and Bongiovi's relationship, it was first confirmed back in 2021 when they posted a romantic photo of themselves on the London Eye.
They announced their engagement in April of 2023, and the following year, they officially tied the knot.
They hosted an intimate, secret ceremony for their closest friends and family before having a larger celebration in Italy.