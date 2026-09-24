Millie Bobby Brown Shares Rare Snapshot of Her and Husband Jake Bongiovi's 2 Adopted Children in Anniversary Tribute: 'You Have Changed My Life'

"Two years married. oh, how you have changed my life, j. i love love love you! here's to always marching to the beat of our own drum," she captioned.

The photo showed her and Bongiovi far in the distance, with their backs to the camera. Each of them appeared to be holding one of their children, but their faces were not visible.

The young actress also attached a clip of the couple dancing together.

The heartfelt tribute arrived just weeks after it was revealed that the couple welcomed a second child via adoption. They adopted their first child in 2025.