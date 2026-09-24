Melania Trump Fuels Speculation of Tension with Son Barron, 20, After Making Bizarre Comment in New Interview
Sept. 24 2026, Published 10:58 a.m. ET
Melania Trump's relationship with her son, Barron, is seemingly rocky, with a recent public appearance only making matters worse.
The first lady reflected on motherhood but suggested the Trump family, especially those at the White House, aren't as tightly knit as the public may think, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Melania Trump Lifts Lid on Time With Barron
While appearing on Fox News, Melania was asked about family time and whether they found time to carve out for family dinners.
On Fox Business’s The Big Money Show, Taylor Riggs praised Melania as an "inspiration to young moms," but she noted all her endeavors left her "busy."
Not only is she a mother, but she runs philanthropic initiatives and business activities.
Riggs asked, "Do you still try to get your family together for Sunday night dinners or try to see Barron when you can? What are pieces of advice for moms who feel like they’re so stretched thin, trying to do it all, but at the end of the day just want maybe a dinner at night with their family?"
In a step away from the family standard, Melania, 56, commented Barron, 20, didn't mind so much when they didn't get time to hang out, suggesting they may be growing apart.
She said: "It’s less and less the family time. It’s suffering because of it. But that’s OK. We are here to work, to do a good job, and that’s what matters.
"And Barron is already a young man, so sometimes he’s maybe even happy that, you know, I just want to do my stuff. And that’s OK."
Melania Blames Busy Schedules
Melania further explained their distance was largely due to how busy everyone is, especially her husband, President Donald Trump.
"My husband is working – sometimes he's in the Oval Office till 9:30 at night, right? So do you wait that you will have dinner? You don’t, because he’s busy. I’m busy too," she admitted.
Melania recommended scheduling family time in advance "because everybody's so busy," but the Trumps don't seem to actually make it work.
Melania Makes U-Turn on Parenting Style
However, the distance is seemingly new.
Earlier this year, she confirmed when Barron was still 19 years old, her attention was largely on motherhood.
"You need to be there for a child nonstop, especially when they need you, especially at that age that Barron is," Melania told Fox host Maria Bartiromo.
In fact, she even seemed to take particular concern with his safety – previously "shutting down" his online life.
Barron's Reclusive Life
Barron's presence at the White House is riddled with confusion.
After all, he moved to New York City upon graduating high school to study at New York University. However, he seemingly moved back to Washington, D.C., to be closer to family, taking classes at a satellite campus.
He's now in his junior year – and rarely seen while his family makes public appearances often.
Barron remains the Trump child shrouded in mystery, seemingly kept "separate" from his older siblings.
Despite his reclusive life, Barron is still facing security threats.
Iran state media recently ran a warning, placing a $10million bounty on his head.
In a three-minute clip, the Iranian regime claimed it was keeping tabs on Barron, prompting the United States Secret Service to launch security initiatives.