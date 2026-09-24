Melania Trump Fuels Speculation of Tension with Son Barron, 20, After Making Bizarre Comment in New Interview

While appearing on Fox News, Melania was asked about family time and whether they found time to carve out for family dinners.

On Fox Business’s The Big Money Show, Taylor Riggs praised Melania as an "inspiration to young moms," but she noted all her endeavors left her "busy."

Not only is she a mother, but she runs philanthropic initiatives and business activities.

Riggs asked, "Do you still try to get your family together for Sunday night dinners or try to see Barron when you can? What are pieces of advice for moms who feel like they’re so stretched thin, trying to do it all, but at the end of the day just want maybe a dinner at night with their family?"

In a step away from the family standard, Melania, 56, commented Barron, 20, didn't mind so much when they didn't get time to hang out, suggesting they may be growing apart.

She said: "It’s less and less the family time. It’s suffering because of it. But that’s OK. We are here to work, to do a good job, and that’s what matters.

"And Barron is already a young man, so sometimes he’s maybe even happy that, you know, I just want to do my stuff. And that’s OK."