EXCLUSIVE: Iran's '$10Million Bounty on Barron Trump' Sparks Alarm

The threat against Barron came in a three-minute clip claiming the regime is tracking his movements and has identified two of his pals. It also alleges a woman slipped past his U.S. Secret Service protection, met with Barron and passed information about him to the video's makers.

The video zeroes in on Barron's online activities, identifying what it says are his Xbox, FIFA and Discord accounts. It also features a creepy, AI-generated image of him playing Xbox while wearing an Arsenal Football Club jersey – and depicts the dorms at New York University, where Barron goes to school.

National security expert Wayne Madsen told RadarOnline.com protecting Barron is a daunting challenge for the Secret Service because computers, gaming and social media are an unavoidable part of college life.

"Any time you are dealing with a foreign intelligence service, you should consider the threats as credible, especially when you are at war with the country," Madsen said. "What makes it more difficult is that the Secret Service is hard-pressed to control Barron's video game activities."