EXCLUSIVE: Iran's '$10Million Bounty on Barron Trump' Sparks Alarm
Sept. 11 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Fresh fears for President Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron [Trump], erupted after Iranian television broadcast a video claiming the 20-year-old is being "fully monitored" by government operatives – and offering a $10million bounty to take him out, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The chilling threat, circulated by media affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, comes as President Trump launched "Operation Economic Outcast," an economic offensive in the six-month war imposing sanctions designed to "tighten the noose" around the bloodthirsty regime's finances.
Secret Service Faces Challenge Protecting Barron Online
The threat against Barron came in a three-minute clip claiming the regime is tracking his movements and has identified two of his pals. It also alleges a woman slipped past his U.S. Secret Service protection, met with Barron and passed information about him to the video's makers.
The video zeroes in on Barron's online activities, identifying what it says are his Xbox, FIFA and Discord accounts. It also features a creepy, AI-generated image of him playing Xbox while wearing an Arsenal Football Club jersey – and depicts the dorms at New York University, where Barron goes to school.
National security expert Wayne Madsen told RadarOnline.com protecting Barron is a daunting challenge for the Secret Service because computers, gaming and social media are an unavoidable part of college life.
"Any time you are dealing with a foreign intelligence service, you should consider the threats as credible, especially when you are at war with the country," Madsen said. "What makes it more difficult is that the Secret Service is hard-pressed to control Barron's video game activities."
Barron's Campus Move Puts Him Closer to Family
Barron spent his freshman year at NYU's flagship Manhattan campus before moving to the university's Washington, D.C., program – a switch that put him closer to his protective mama bear, Melania [Trump].
The transfer came after his every move in New York became social media fodder, with fellow students secretly filming him around campus and posting the clips online.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Iran is believed to have activated nearly 20,000 sleeper agents in its campaign to assassinate the president and eliminate his family after Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in an American-Israeli operation in February.
Expert Warns Barron Faces 'Clear and Present Danger'
"Iran wants to make these kinds of threats to basically say to Trump, 'You haven't defeated us, and we still have capabilities to hurt your family,'" Madsen said.
"There is also a possibility that a lone wolf or a low-key organization can go after Barron just to collect the $10million bounty. This is a clear and present danger."