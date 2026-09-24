Dolly Parton's Fired Nephew Brands Restraining Order Against Him a 'Publicity Stunt' and Defends 'Killer' Texts
Sept. 24 2026, Published 8:51 a.m. ET
Dolly Parton's nephew has branded the restraining order taken out against him by the icon's estate a "publicity stunt."
RadarOnline.com can reveal Bryan Seaver, who announced the icon’s death last month, is alleged to have made a series of threats against the controllers of Parton's estate, as well as "vowing to destroy the entire brand", having been sacked as head of security for the late singer's properties after almost two decades.
'The Restraining Order Is Spurious'
But after a temporary restraining order against him was granted, Seaver has hit out at his accusers, which include Parton's manager Danny Nozell.
Seaver told ABC News in a statement: "The restraining order is spurious and simply a publicity stunt."
He confirmed he has been sacked, but added: "I was fired.
"After the estate negotiated with me and my company for services in perpetuity and agreed to that service provision from my company.
'Killer' Tag Taken 'Out Of Context'
"A week later they fired me for these contrived 'threats.'"
In documents obtained by People, it's alleged Seaver began a "campaign of threats, intimidation, and coercion a few weeks prior to Ms Parton’s passing."
They filing continued: "In writing, he vowed to 'destroy the entire brand' and also told her entertainment attorney: 'I'm not an entertainment person. I’m a killer.'"
In response, Seaver has denied the allegations, and insisted his text has been taken "out of context."
'I Was Dolly's Baby Boy Ninja'
He added: "Dolly called me her killer. It was a joke we used around her camp.
"I was her 'baby boy ninja' and Danny Nozell took that text out of context to somehow imagine that I was threatening him. He's always called me The Killer.'"
The documents noted Parton "loved and cared for her family very deeply," and felt strongly about employing members of her family who could fit with business needs, but in the weeks leading up to and after her death, Bryan allegedly launched a "campaign of threats, intimidation and coercion" and vowed to "inflict reputational and economic harm" on those tasked with protecting her legacy, including by launching a podcast specifically to ruin any brand partnerships unless he was paid.
He has been accused of making "threats of real-world violence" to staff, leading to his termination.
Seaver insisted he "never threatened anyone," adding: "They are my friends and my brothers and colleagues."
Following the news of his dismissal, Seaver and his team previously told TMZ they are "dismayed by the unexpected and, so far, unexplained actions" following Parton's death.
They added: "We remain unshakably resolved to fulfil her final directive to protect her family, and we refuse to be intimidated by those whose actions we believe are being taken in bad faith and with the intent to profit from the life of someone who willingly gave so much."