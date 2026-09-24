Dolly Parton's Fired Nephew Brands Restraining Order Against Him a 'Publicity Stunt' and Defends 'Killer' Texts

But after a temporary restraining order against him was granted, Seaver has hit out at his accusers, which include Parton's manager Danny Nozell.

Seaver told ABC News in a statement: "The restraining order is spurious and simply a publicity stunt."

He confirmed he has been sacked, but added: "I was fired.

"After the estate negotiated with me and my company for services in perpetuity and agreed to that service provision from my company.