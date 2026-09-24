EXCLUSIVE: JonBenét Ramsey Case Figure Jailed Over Evidence Claims

After she was shipped to the slammer, some called her sentence justice for Ramsey, whose killer has not been found.

For years, John Ramsey – JonBenét's heartbroken father – has criticized investigators' handling of the DNA evidence in the slain 6-year-old's case and recently told RadarOnline.com, "The police are not going to solve this the way they are doing it.

"I believe getting the crime scene evidence into the hand of an outside DNA lab is step one."

Woods was eyed for her possible role in the 30-year-old JonBenét investigation after Adam Frank – defense attorney for Michael Clark in the 1994 murder of Marty Grisham in Boulder – alleged possible investigation screw-ups in the child's infamous killing.

Frank had sought to review police files regarding the first 48 hours of the Ramsey probe. He argued the records could prove that cops at the time "committed colossal" mistakes in both JonBenét's and Clark's cases.