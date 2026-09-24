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EXCLUSIVE: JonBenét Ramsey Case Figure Jailed Over Evidence Claims

JonBenét Ramsey case figure is jailed following claims involving evidence connected to the case.
Source: 60 MINUTES AUSTRALIA/YOUTUBE; COLORADO FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT ATTORNEY'S OFFICE

JonBenét Ramsey case figure is jailed following claims involving evidence connected to the case.

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Sept. 24 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Yvonne "Missy" Woods – a disgraced former DNA analyst for the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, who was employed at the agency in 1996 when child pageant queen JonBenét Ramsey was brutally murdered in the city of Boulder – was sentenced to 10 years in prison after admitting to mishandling crucial evidence, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Woods, 66, had pleaded guilty to one count each of cybercrime, perjury, attempt to influence a public servant and forgery after being accused of impacting as many as 1,045 cases.

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Ramsey’s Father Blasts Handling of DNA Evidence

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John Ramsey has criticized investigators' handling of DNA evidence in his daughter JonBenét Ramsey's case.
Source: NETFLIX/YOUTUBE

John Ramsey has criticized investigators' handling of DNA evidence in his daughter JonBenét Ramsey's case.

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After she was shipped to the slammer, some called her sentence justice for Ramsey, whose killer has not been found.

For years, John Ramsey – JonBenét's heartbroken father – has criticized investigators' handling of the DNA evidence in the slain 6-year-old's case and recently told RadarOnline.com, "The police are not going to solve this the way they are doing it.

"I believe getting the crime scene evidence into the hand of an outside DNA lab is step one."

Woods was eyed for her possible role in the 30-year-old JonBenét investigation after Adam Frank – defense attorney for Michael Clark in the 1994 murder of Marty Grisham in Boulder – alleged possible investigation screw-ups in the child's infamous killing.

Frank had sought to review police files regarding the first 48 hours of the Ramsey probe. He argued the records could prove that cops at the time "committed colossal" mistakes in both JonBenét's and Clark's cases.

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Police Admit Critical Mistakes in JonBenét Case

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Adam Frank alleged possible investigative mistakes in both JonBenét's and Michael Clark's cases.
Source: MEGA

Adam Frank alleged possible investigative mistakes in both JonBenét's and Michael Clark's cases.

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Sources said that also put a microscope on Woods.

Frank's request was denied, but Clark's conviction for Grisham's fatal shooting was vacated by a judge in April after he served 12 years in prison – because Woods was part of his 2012 trial.

The Boulder Police Department has acknowledged that critical mistakes were made during the initial response to JonBenét's Christmas Day strangulation – including failing to secure the crime scene and delaying formal interviews with her parents – while maintaining that the case remains solvable.

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John Ramsey Says Killer’s DNA Could Solve Case

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Boulder Police acknowledged critical mistakes were made during the initial response to JonBenét's murder.
Source: NETFLIX/YOUTUBE

Boulder Police acknowledged critical mistakes were made during the initial response to JonBenét's murder.

While Woods was once described in local media as a "prosecutorial rock star," her guilty plea reportedly cast doubt on many cases in which she was involved – with some critics claiming her shoddy work may have even helped JonBenét's killer get away with murder.

JonBenét's grieving dad, John, maintains he knows who killed his daughter – an unidentified man whose DNA was found on the murder weapon, a garrote.

But he claims investigators have yet to use modern forensic genetic genealogy to identify the male contributor.

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