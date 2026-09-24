Adult Star Bonnie Blue Under Fire After Auctioning Off Her Newborn's Name for Over $1.5Million: 'Total Disgrace'
Sept. 24 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET
Adult star Bonnie Blue is under fire after auctioning off her newborn's name for the right price, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 27-year-old took to Instagram to share she's renaming her child BetBolt after she allowed followers to place bids on her child's moniker, resulting in shocking suggestions.
Bonnie Blue Ignores Baby Name Backlash
Blue revealed she raked in £1.2million ($1.59million) as part of the auction. The winning name was purchased by BetBolt.com, an online crypto casino.
"I'm confused," she told her followers. "Should I contact them? Should I say thank you? Are they going to be involved in my baby's life?"
The name will officially be changed on September 25, the star claimed. Blue informed her fans there's an appointment tomorrow to do so.
In response to backlash, Blue said, "I've seen people say this is disgusting or this is rage bait. Wouldn't you for $1.2million rename your kid? Because I know I would. But then again, I still enjoy making more money by opening my legs. If I hadn't opened them, I wouldn't have made this 1.2."
Critics Claim Child Is in Danger
Despite proactively shutting down the naysayers, critics continued to pounce on the adult content creator. "The amount of trauma this child will have to unpack throughout the years," one person speculated, while others echoed their sentiment.
Another user said, "Yeah, that child ain't winning no arguments in high school," and a third added, "I feel so sorry for this baby… It’s whole existence is just one big joke to her... a total disgrace."
Some critics called for CPS to get involved: "Does child protection services not exist in the UK?"
"At least put it in a trust for your kid so he/she has something to help pay for all the therapy he/she is going to need as a consequence of all the bullying he/she is inevitably going to get," a commentator predicted.
Bonnie Blue Shares Name Alternatives
Meanwhile, Blue shared the other name options that nearly won. Group Project was an option, as she noted, "That would have been fun."
The name is a reference to how critics believe the child was conceived, with hundreds of men lining up for an experience with Blue. Following the experience, Blue labeled it a "group project," keeping fans involved in her journey to motherhood.
Top G was also another option.
Critics Question if the Baby Is Real
"Thanks, BetBolt," she concluded in her video.
"I am £1.2million up, and I cannot wait to spend that money. Or maybe I was meant to spend that money on the kid? Not going to be called the kid anymore; it's going to be called BetBolt. And I've got to go because I've got to go and feed BetBolt."
However, not everyone is convinced the child exists. Many have wondered if the child is a sham as part of a publicity move.
One person suggested, "Rage bait guys… obviously that’s not the baby's real name," and another called the whole thing a fake, writing, "Make it stop, there was never a baby ..."