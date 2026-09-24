Adult Star Bonnie Blue Under Fire After Auctioning Off Her Newborn's Name for Over $1.5Million: 'Total Disgrace'

The 27-year-old took to Instagram to share she's renaming her child BetBolt after she allowed followers to place bids on her child's moniker, resulting in shocking suggestions.

Adult star Bonnie Blue is under fire after auctioning off her newborn's name for the right price, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Blue revealed she raked in £1.2million ($1.59million) as part of the auction. The winning name was purchased by BetBolt.com, an online crypto casino.

"I'm confused," she told her followers. "Should I contact them? Should I say thank you? Are they going to be involved in my baby's life?"

The name will officially be changed on September 25, the star claimed. Blue informed her fans there's an appointment tomorrow to do so.

In response to backlash, Blue said, "I've seen people say this is disgusting or this is rage bait. Wouldn't you for $1.2million rename your kid? Because I know I would. But then again, I still enjoy making more money by opening my legs. If I hadn't opened them, I wouldn't have made this 1.2."