EXCLUSIVE: Bonnie Blue Accused of Using Fake Baby to Dodge Social Services Scrutiny
Sept. 23 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Bonnie Blue is being accused of using a fake baby in her provocative online videos as scrutiny intensifies over whether her newborn is being drawn into the adult performer's controversial publicity machine, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
British-born Blue, 27, whose real name is Tia Billinger, gave birth last month and described motherhood as "magical."
But the content creator has been facing fierce backlash after posting TikTok footage apparently showing her holding a heavily pixelated baby while surrounded by men in balaclavas – prompting the UK's Conservative Party's equalities spokesperson, Joy Morrissey, to raise "serious safeguarding concerns" with the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children.
A source familiar with the controversy claimed to Radar: "There is now speculation that what viewers are seeing in some of these videos isn't Bonnie's baby at all, but a fake baby being used as a prop. The suggestion is that this allows her to create deliberately provocative content without actually placing her child in those situations, which could safeguard her children from action by authorities.
"Some people now believe it could be a way of answering the intense scrutiny around her baby and avoiding giving critics material they could use to demand intervention from social services."
Provocative Content Continues After Motherhood
The latest controversy swirling around Blue follows her decision to continue producing provocative content after becoming a mother.
In one video, Blue said: "Yes, I just had a baby, but that means the six-week rule does not apply to me because I had a C-section."
She added: "Down there still looking perfect."
Morrissey subsequently contacted the children's charity over the relationship between Blue's adult-content business and her newborn.
She said: "Children are not adults. They must never be involved in p---ography, used to promote adult entertainment, or absorbed into a parent's sexualized commercial brand.
"Even the suggestion that a child may be placed in such circumstances is deeply disturbing."
Blue rejected Morrissey's intervention and insisted her child was safe.
"Bless her. I suppose name-dropping me is one way of trying to stay relevant," she responded.
"My baby is loved, protected and incredibly well looked after. Becoming a mum hasn't changed the fact that I'm Bonnie Blue, but I know exactly where Bonnie ends and being a mum begins."
Social Services Petition Adds Pressure
A Change.org petition has also called for social services to investigate Blue, while social media users have demanded that authorities examine the child's welfare.
Blue has declined to confirm whether child protection authorities contacted her during her pregnancy.
She noted: "There are some parts I'm not going to mention, but I'm not worried. I can say everything is fine, there are no risks, and no one is bothered about what I'm getting up to. The public might, but in terms of authorities, I'm fine."
Baby Privacy Concerns Grow
Family lawyer Charlotte Proudman is also among those who have raised concerns about Blue's baby's privacy.
Proudman said: "There is another person in this story now – a baby. A baby who cannot consent to publicity."
She added: "Children are people with their own rights, dignity and privacy… the adult can consent to that. The baby cannot."
A source close to the dispute stressed the fake-baby claims remain allegations and said Blue's position was that her child was protected from her work.
The insider added: "The central question is whether Bonnie keeps her online persona separate from her baby's real life. She insists absolutely that she does."