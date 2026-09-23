EXCLUSIVE: Bonnie Blue Accused of Using Fake Baby to Dodge Social Services Scrutiny

The latest controversy swirling around Blue follows her decision to continue producing provocative content after becoming a mother.

In one video, Blue said: "Yes, I just had a baby, but that means the six-week rule does not apply to me because I had a C-section."

She added: "Down there still looking perfect."

Morrissey subsequently contacted the children's charity over the relationship between Blue's adult-content business and her newborn.

She said: "Children are not adults. They must never be involved in p---ography, used to promote adult entertainment, or absorbed into a parent's sexualized commercial brand.

"Even the suggestion that a child may be placed in such circumstances is deeply disturbing."

Blue rejected Morrissey's intervention and insisted her child was safe.

"Bless her. I suppose name-dropping me is one way of trying to stay relevant," she responded.

"My baby is loved, protected and incredibly well looked after. Becoming a mum hasn't changed the fact that I'm Bonnie Blue, but I know exactly where Bonnie ends and being a mum begins."