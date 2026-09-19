EXCLUSIVE: Bonnie Blue 'Faces Having Baby Taken Away by Social Services' After Latest Backlash

But controversy erupted after she posted TikTok footage appearing to show her holding a heavily pixelated baby while surrounded by men wearing balaclavas, prompting Britain's Conservative Party's equalities spokesperson Joy Morrissey to contact the UK's National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC).

A source familiar with the controversy claimed: "The concern now is that this has moved beyond people simply criticizing Bonnie online. Once safeguarding allegations involving a newborn are formally raised, they can potentially be examined by the relevant authorities. In the most serious circumstances, social services have powers to rip babies away from mothers or make other interventions."

In one video after her birth, Blue said: "Yes, I just had a baby, but that means the six-week rule does not apply to me because I had a C-section."

She added: "Down there still looking perfect."

Morrissey subsequently wrote to the children's charity expressing concerns about the relationship between Blue's adult-content business and her child.

"Children are not adults," she said. "They must never be involved in p----graphy, used to promote adult entertainment, or absorbed into a parent's sexualized commercial brand.

"Even the suggestion that a child may be placed in such circumstances is deeply disturbing."