EXCLUSIVE: Bonnie Blue 'Faces Having Baby Taken Away by Social Services' After Latest Backlash
Sept. 19 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Bonnie Blue is facing fierce scrutiny over the welfare of her newborn baby after the adult performer was reported for "serious safeguarding concerns" amid an escalating backlash surrounding her latest online content, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Blue, 27, whose real name is Tia Billinger, gave birth last month and described motherhood as "magical."
Baby Footage Sparks Child Protection Concerns
But controversy erupted after she posted TikTok footage appearing to show her holding a heavily pixelated baby while surrounded by men wearing balaclavas, prompting Britain's Conservative Party's equalities spokesperson Joy Morrissey to contact the UK's National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC).
A source familiar with the controversy claimed: "The concern now is that this has moved beyond people simply criticizing Bonnie online. Once safeguarding allegations involving a newborn are formally raised, they can potentially be examined by the relevant authorities. In the most serious circumstances, social services have powers to rip babies away from mothers or make other interventions."
In one video after her birth, Blue said: "Yes, I just had a baby, but that means the six-week rule does not apply to me because I had a C-section."
She added: "Down there still looking perfect."
Morrissey subsequently wrote to the children's charity expressing concerns about the relationship between Blue's adult-content business and her child.
"Children are not adults," she said. "They must never be involved in p----graphy, used to promote adult entertainment, or absorbed into a parent's sexualized commercial brand.
"Even the suggestion that a child may be placed in such circumstances is deeply disturbing."
Calls for Social Services Investigation Grow
Blue rejected Morrissey's intervention and insisted her baby was properly cared for.
She said: "Bless her. I suppose name-dropping me is one way of trying to stay relevant.
"My baby is loved, protected and incredibly well looked after. Becoming a mum hasn't changed the fact that I'm Bonnie Blue, but I know exactly where Bonnie ends and being a mum begins."
There is now a Change.org petition set up to demand "social services investigate" Bonnie Blue for child abuse, and floods of calls for her to have her baby taken from her across social media channels.
Blue has previously declined to confirm whether child protection authorities contacted her during her pregnancy.
"There are some parts I'm not going to mention, but I'm not worried," Blue noted. "I can say everything is fine, there are no risks, and no one is bothered about what I'm getting up to. The public might, but in terms of authorities, I'm fine."
Family Lawyer Raises Child Privacy Fears
Family lawyer Charlotte Proudman also raised concerns about the child's privacy and inability to consent to publicity.
She said: "There is another person in this story now – a baby. A baby who cannot consent to publicity. Cannot consent to having the circumstances of their conception, pregnancy and birth broadcast to millions. Cannot choose whether their earliest life becomes entangled with their mother's 'adult-content' brand.
"Children are people with their own rights, dignity and privacy… the adult can consent to that. The baby cannot."
Proudman later added: "(Blue) deliberately made her pregnancy – with her unborn child necessarily part of it – sexual content for male consumption."
A source close to the dispute added: "Nobody should prejudge what authorities might conclude. The issue being raised is whether Bonnie can maintain a sufficiently clear boundary between her commercial persona and her child's private life. Bonnie's position is unequivocal – she says that boundary exists and her baby is safe."
Blue has become one of Britain's most controversial adult-content personalities after building a lucrative online career around provocative stunts and publicity. Born in Nottinghamshire, she previously worked in recruitment before entering the adult industry and developing the Bonnie Blue persona.
Her profile soared through appearances on podcasts, social media and increasingly headline-grabbing challenges, helping her attract a substantial online following.
Blue has repeatedly courted controversy over the nature of her content and promotional tactics, while defending her work as consensual adult entertainment.