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Home > News > Bonnie Blue

Bonnie Blue Critics 'Hope Social Services Are Involved' After Adult Entertainer Announces Her Child's Arrival With Dirty Caption

A photo of Bonnie Blue alongside a photo of Bonnie Blue pregnant
Source: MEGA; @BONNIEBLUE/INSTAGRAM

Bonnie Blue recently announced her child arrived, and she's already getting backlash.

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Sept. 1 2026, Published 4:20 p.m. ET

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Bonnie Blue has welcomed her child to the world – but the public has already raised some alarms, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 27-year-old adult performer, whose legal name is Tia Billinger, was candid about her pregnancy, making it a public spectacle. She shared the news of her child's arrival in a video clip posted on August 31.

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'Please Do Better For Your Baby'

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A photo of Bonnie Blue
Source: @BONNIEBLUE/INSTAGRAM

The child was said to be conceived after a 'breeding event.'

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Blue announced her pregnancy without disclosing the father in February 2026, following her "breeding event" where she had unprotected s-- with around 400 men.

While she began showing off her baby bump, people weren't convinced the pregnancy was anything more than a publicity scheme, as he used her pregnant status and bump to promote provocative events for content surrounding her profession.

"And then there were 1058 of us," Blue captioned her child announcement, referring to her multiple events where she engaged in s-- with large quantities of men.

In response, one critic said, "To include your baby in that number is wild." In a different post, Blue referred to her baby as a "group project."

"Really hope social services are involved," another person wrote in the comments, as a user added, "Please stop all this content and do better by your baby. Honestly, we will all root for you."

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Critics Divided on Bonnie Blue's Parenting Potential

A photo of Bonnie Blue
Source: @BONNIEBLUE/INSTAGRAM

The public is now worried for the child's safety.

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However, some people were hopeful Blue would find the line between her motherhood and adult content profession.

"Okay, I actually believe she won't include her baby in her content, and that's all that really matters. She's not sexualizing her baby, and she is making a living," one commentator noted.

Another added, "I truly hope she finds what she is looking for and stops the line of work and doesn’t use her baby the way she has been now that they are earth side. That's an innocent little human. Someone to protect... they need a mother."

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'Baby Shower' Gone Wrong

A photo of Bonnie Blue
Source: @BONNIEBLUE/INSTAGRAM

Blue hosted controversial events with her baby bump.

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The hesitancy in trusting Blue's judgement largely stems from her event, themed as a baby shower. While it began as a more "wholesome" event and was more traditional in nature, it eventually deteriorated into something more inappropriate.

Baby shower standards were soon replaced with a six-hour s-- party where guests were encouraged to engage in a "golden shower," urinating directly onto her pregnant belly.

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Bonnie Blue Opens Up About Motherhood

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A photo of Bonnie Blue
Source: @BONNIEBLUE/INSTAGRAM

She confessed to always wanting to be a mother.

Blue's child was reportedly born prematurely through a C-section in London. She was originally not due until October or November.

"I love being a mother, and knowing the life I can provide for my child makes it even more magical," she stated. Blue admitted to Metro that she was trying for "years and years" to get pregnant with her estranged husband, but she was not able to conceive until the controversial event.

In a TikTok video, she said, "I’m going home later. It was painful but not as bad as I thought; however, when I was sick this morning, it genuinely felt like I just fingered my stitches and ripped them open. Don't overthink it; the baby is fine as long as they're fed, clean, and burped. Apart from that, they're just sleeping, and it's amazing; they're adorable, and if I can do it, anyone can do it."

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