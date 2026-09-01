Bonnie Blue Critics 'Hope Social Services Are Involved' After Adult Entertainer Announces Her Child's Arrival With Dirty Caption

Blue announced her pregnancy without disclosing the father in February 2026, following her "breeding event" where she had unprotected s-- with around 400 men.

While she began showing off her baby bump, people weren't convinced the pregnancy was anything more than a publicity scheme, as he used her pregnant status and bump to promote provocative events for content surrounding her profession.

"And then there were 1058 of us," Blue captioned her child announcement, referring to her multiple events where she engaged in s-- with large quantities of men.

In response, one critic said, "To include your baby in that number is wild." In a different post, Blue referred to her baby as a "group project."

"Really hope social services are involved," another person wrote in the comments, as a user added, "Please stop all this content and do better by your baby. Honestly, we will all root for you."