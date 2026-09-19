Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Brian Hickerson

Hayden Panettiere's Boyfriend Brian Hickerson 'Understands' Why He Was Left Off Her Memorial Guest List, Sources Reveal

split image of Hayden Panettiere and Brian Hickerson
Source: MEGA

Brian Hickerson is reportedly not invited to Hayden Panettiere's celebration of life in Malibu.

Profile Image

Sept. 19 2026, Published 4:40 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Hayden Panettiere's boyfriend Brian Hickerson reportedly "understands" why he was left off the guest list for her celebration of life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Hickerson and his brother, Zach Hickerson, are not expected to attend the private memorial honoring the late actress, who died at 36 on August 16.

Article continues below advertisement

Brian Hickerson Accepts Memorial Decision

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Brian Hickerson reportedly 'understands' why he was left off Hayden Panettiere's memorial guest list.
Source: MEGA

Brian Hickerson reportedly 'understands' why he was left off Hayden Panettiere's memorial guest list.

According to TMZ, sources close to Brian and Zach said the brothers are not fighting the decision to leave them off the guest list for September 19th's memorial in Malibu, California.

The sources said the brothers recognize the sensitivity surrounding the gathering and understand why organizers decided not to include them.

Despite being excluded, Brian and Zach reportedly hope the service is a "beautiful celebration of [Hayden], her life and her legacy."

The brothers have also continued to deny having any involvement in Hayden's death.

Article continues below advertisement

Hayden Panettiere's Celebration of Life

image of Hayden Panettiere's celebration of life will be on September 19.
Source: MEGA

Hayden Panettiere's celebration of life will be on September 19.

Hayden's loved ones are expected to gather Saturday, September 19, at a church in Malibu for the private celebration of life.

Around 150 family members, close friends and former colleagues are expected to attend, according to TMZ.

Her father, Skip Panettiere, is expected to be among the guests, along with several Hollywood figures.

The coastal location reportedly has a personal connection to Hayden, as she was known to love the ocean and whales.

Hayden's mother, Lesley Vogel, was also reportedly not invited to the gathering, per TMZ.

Article continues below advertisement

Brian Hickerson Has Struggled Since Hayden Panettiere's Death

image of Brian Hickerson is reportedly struggling after Hayden Panettiere's death.
Source: MEGA

Brian Hickerson is reportedly struggling after Hayden Panettiere's death.

While Brian won't be at the celebration of life, sources said he has been having an especially difficult time dealing with Hayden's death.

According to TMZ, Brian has lost about 40 pounds since the actress died and has struggled to regain a "sense of normalcy."

Sources claimed he still has moments when he expects Hayden to call him.

During those moments, he reportedly feels as though the entire situation could somehow turn out to be a "horrible dream," per Page Six.

READ MORE ON NEWS
image of Donald Trump

Donald Trump Follows Through on White House Media Ban as CNN, MS NOW and Politico Reporters Are Denied Entry

split image of Stephanie Grisham and Donald Trump

Former Donald Trump Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham Slams 'Out of Touch' Ex-Boss as He Bans CNN, MS NOW and Politico From White House

Brian Hickerson Breaks His Silence

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

image of Brian Hickerson recently broke his silence after Hayden Panettiere's death.
Source: MEGA

Brian Hickerson recently broke his silence after Hayden Panettiere's death.

Brian recently publicly addressed Hayden's death for the first time.

The 37-year-old was approached by a photographer at a gas station in South Carolina, and asked how he was coping with the actress's death.

"How do you think I’m doing?" Brian replied.

After the photographer offered his condolences, Brian responded, "Appreciate it. That's all I got for you, man."

Hayden died in Greenville, South Carolina, on August 16 after she was found unresponsive at a residence.

According to reports, Zach discovered her while Brian was sleeping in another room.

Zach later claimed Brian performed CPR and administered Narcan after waking up, but she was later pronounced dead.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.