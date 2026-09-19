Hayden Panettiere's Boyfriend Brian Hickerson 'Understands' Why He Was Left Off Her Memorial Guest List, Sources Reveal
Sept. 19 2026, Published 4:40 p.m. ET
Hayden Panettiere's boyfriend Brian Hickerson reportedly "understands" why he was left off the guest list for her celebration of life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Hickerson and his brother, Zach Hickerson, are not expected to attend the private memorial honoring the late actress, who died at 36 on August 16.
Brian Hickerson Accepts Memorial Decision
According to TMZ, sources close to Brian and Zach said the brothers are not fighting the decision to leave them off the guest list for September 19th's memorial in Malibu, California.
The sources said the brothers recognize the sensitivity surrounding the gathering and understand why organizers decided not to include them.
Despite being excluded, Brian and Zach reportedly hope the service is a "beautiful celebration of [Hayden], her life and her legacy."
The brothers have also continued to deny having any involvement in Hayden's death.
Hayden Panettiere's Celebration of Life
Hayden's loved ones are expected to gather Saturday, September 19, at a church in Malibu for the private celebration of life.
Around 150 family members, close friends and former colleagues are expected to attend, according to TMZ.
Her father, Skip Panettiere, is expected to be among the guests, along with several Hollywood figures.
The coastal location reportedly has a personal connection to Hayden, as she was known to love the ocean and whales.
Hayden's mother, Lesley Vogel, was also reportedly not invited to the gathering, per TMZ.
Brian Hickerson Has Struggled Since Hayden Panettiere's Death
While Brian won't be at the celebration of life, sources said he has been having an especially difficult time dealing with Hayden's death.
According to TMZ, Brian has lost about 40 pounds since the actress died and has struggled to regain a "sense of normalcy."
Sources claimed he still has moments when he expects Hayden to call him.
During those moments, he reportedly feels as though the entire situation could somehow turn out to be a "horrible dream," per Page Six.
Brian Hickerson Breaks His Silence
Brian recently publicly addressed Hayden's death for the first time.
The 37-year-old was approached by a photographer at a gas station in South Carolina, and asked how he was coping with the actress's death.
"How do you think I’m doing?" Brian replied.
After the photographer offered his condolences, Brian responded, "Appreciate it. That's all I got for you, man."
Hayden died in Greenville, South Carolina, on August 16 after she was found unresponsive at a residence.
According to reports, Zach discovered her while Brian was sleeping in another room.
Zach later claimed Brian performed CPR and administered Narcan after waking up, but she was later pronounced dead.