Hayden Panettiere's Boyfriend Brian Hickerson 'Understands' Why He Was Left Off Her Memorial Guest List, Sources Reveal

According to TMZ, sources close to Brian and Zach said the brothers are not fighting the decision to leave them off the guest list for September 19th's memorial in Malibu, California.

The sources said the brothers recognize the sensitivity surrounding the gathering and understand why organizers decided not to include them.

Despite being excluded, Brian and Zach reportedly hope the service is a "beautiful celebration of [Hayden], her life and her legacy."

The brothers have also continued to deny having any involvement in Hayden's death.