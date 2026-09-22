Adult Star Bonnie Blue Faces Intense Backlash After Saying She'll 'Auction Off' Her Newborn's Name: 'The Worst of Humanity Right Here'
Sept. 22 2026, Published 11:08 a.m. ET
Adult star Bonnie Blue has sparked intense backlash online after claiming she'll be auctioning off her baby's name, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"I'm gonna auction off my baby's name so that my baby is rich, unlike you who sits at home and cries about nothing," Blue, whose real name is Tia Billinger, said in a video. "They say invest in your future, and that's exactly what I did by having a baby. So, to make my investment worthwhile, I'm going to auction off its name."
Bonnie Blue Faces Backlash Over Baby Plans
Blue first announced her plans to auction off her baby's name in March during a US Weekly interview, saying it would be "quite fun."
She also told the outlet she wanted to involve her fans in a gender reveal, an idea she didn't follow through with.
The adult star faced intense backlash from followers after posting the social media clip.
"Just why bro,'' one person commented on the TikTok announcement.
Another user added: "Save the baby bro."
A third commented: "This is actually so sad. The baby is innocent. Why is she still with her is beyond me."
A fourth simply wrote: "This is disturbing."
Another said: "The worst of humanity right here."
Bonnie Blue’s Pregnancy Content Sparks Outrage
Bonnie Blue is no stranger to criticism.
The adult star also sparked outrage due to content she filmed during and after her pregnancy, which she announced shortly after her "breeding mission," where she slept with 400 men in seven hours.
Back in June, Blue hosted a "golden shower."
The adult star said at the time, before facing backlash: "My pregnancy has been a community effort and it’ll continue throughout my pregnancy. I don’t want to tear, so I plan on being stretched regularly."
Following the event, one user commented on a TikTok she posted: "Praying the child is taken to a safe place at birth."
"What a sad world we live in,'' another user commented.
A third commenter addressed the men who attended the event, asking: "When are we gonna start shaming the men who participate?''
Authorities Contacted
Blue received more intense backlash following a video she posted weeks after her baby's birth.
In the clip, the adult star is seen sitting on a bed holding her baby, surrounded by masked men.
"Yes, I just had a baby," she stated. "But that means the six-week rule does not apply to me because I had a C-section."
She later posted a TikTok in which she handed the baby to one of the men.
The viral video got the attention of Joy Morrissey, Shadow Minister for the U.K.'s Women and Equalities. The member of parliament wrote a letter to the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC).
Morrissey's letter states: "Even the suggestion that a child may be placed in such circumstances is deeply disturbing."
Additionally, the parliament member called Blue's actions "deeply disturbing" and said that children should not be used to market "adult entertainment."
According to reports, the NSPCC has since confirmed that a report has been made.
Bonnie Blue Fires Back at Critics
Bonnie Blue issued a statement responding to the letter and report made against her.
Speaking to The Sun, she said Morrissey name-dropping Blue was "one way to stay relevant" and accused the politician of contacting the NSPCC to score "political points."
Blue further said this takes away resources for children who really need them.
The adult star's statement read: "Becoming a mom hasn't changed the fact that I'm Bonnie Blue, but I know exactly where Bonnie ends and being a mom begins."