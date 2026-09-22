Adult Star Bonnie Blue Faces Intense Backlash After Saying She'll 'Auction Off' Her Newborn's Name: 'The Worst of Humanity Right Here'

Blue first announced her plans to auction off her baby's name in March during a US Weekly interview, saying it would be "quite fun."

She also told the outlet she wanted to involve her fans in a gender reveal, an idea she didn't follow through with.

The adult star faced intense backlash from followers after posting the social media clip.

"Just why bro,'' one person commented on the TikTok announcement.

Another user added: "Save the baby bro."

A third commented: "This is actually so sad. The baby is innocent. Why is she still with her is beyond me."

A fourth simply wrote: "This is disturbing."

Another said: "The worst of humanity right here."