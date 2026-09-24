Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Melania Trump

Melania Trump Claims She Had a 'Very Beautiful Childhood' Under Communism in Europe: 'I Didn't Miss Anything'

Picture of Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump says she 'didn't miss anything' growing up under communism.

Sept. 24 2026, Published 1:18 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Melania Trump revealed that growing up under communism was an overall positive experience for her, RadarOnline.com can report.

The conversation took place during her appearance on Fox & Friends on Wednesday, September 23, when she was asked about her initiative to rescue Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russia.

Article continues below advertisement

Melania Trump on 'Fox & Friends'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Melania Trump recently discussed her initiative to rescue Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russia.
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump recently discussed her initiative to rescue Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russia.

"We have a direct channel with Russia and with Ukraine," Melania explained. "My representative is working on that, and we are working on another reunification. This is ongoing, and we want to reunite as many children as possible – that’s my focus as well."

"What they’re going through is heartbreaking," she added. "There’s nothing better to see than a child reunited with a parent."

Article continues below advertisement

Melania Trump's Reunification Efforts

Image of According to Melania Trump, 'there’s nothing better to see than a child reunited with a parent.'
Source: MEGA

According to Melania Trump, 'there’s nothing better to see than a child reunited with a parent.'

Co-host Brian Kilmeade interjected, "Right, because one of Vladimir Putin’s game plans was to capture some Ukrainian kids, try to indoctrinate them into Russian culture, and then give them to Russian families ... You’re trying to undo that."

“Correct," Melania responded. "We are working together, and we have a very positive relationship. They understand what we want to achieve."

Article continues below advertisement

Melania Trump's Childhood

Image of Melania Trump recently opened up about growing up under communism.
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump recently opened up about growing up under communism.

Kilmeade then asked, “Why is it that Eastern Europeans like yourself fully understand the gift of freedom and liberty better than Western Europeans – and sometimes better than Americans? What is it about how you grew up?”

“I grew up under communism, and actually, I didn’t miss anything," Melania clarified. "I feel I had a very beautiful childhood, and my parents provided a beautiful life for my family. But yes, there are certain things you need to be aware of, and you watch over what you do – it’s not as free as here in the United States. Now, it’s a different time, but when I was growing up, it was not."

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
A photo of Barron Trump alongside a photo of Melania Trump

Melania Trump Fuels Speculation of Tension with Son Barron, 20, After Making Bizarre Comment in New Interview

Conor Kennedy is put on Russia's international wanted list over allegations tied to Ukraine service.

EXCLUSIVE: Conor Kennedy 'Put on Russia's International Wanted List'

Melania Trump's Early Life

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Image of Melania Trump was born in Slovenia, which at the time, was part of the Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia.
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump was born in Slovenia, which at the time, was part of the Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia.

Melania was born in 1970 in Novo Mesto, Slovenia, which at the time, was part of the Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia. Her father was a car salesman for a state-owned vehicle manufacturer, while her mother worked in a children's clothing factory.

She attended the University of Ljubljana for roughly a year before leaving to pursue what would become a highly successful modeling career.

Her career took her around the world to major cities like Milan, Paris, and eventually, New York City.

She married Donald Trump in 2005.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.