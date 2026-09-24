Melania Trump Claims She Had a 'Very Beautiful Childhood' Under Communism in Europe: 'I Didn't Miss Anything'

Kilmeade then asked, “Why is it that Eastern Europeans like yourself fully understand the gift of freedom and liberty better than Western Europeans – and sometimes better than Americans? What is it about how you grew up?”

“I grew up under communism, and actually, I didn’t miss anything," Melania clarified. "I feel I had a very beautiful childhood, and my parents provided a beautiful life for my family. But yes, there are certain things you need to be aware of, and you watch over what you do – it’s not as free as here in the United States. Now, it’s a different time, but when I was growing up, it was not."