Melania Trump Claims She Had a 'Very Beautiful Childhood' Under Communism in Europe: 'I Didn't Miss Anything'
Sept. 24 2026, Published 1:18 p.m. ET
Melania Trump revealed that growing up under communism was an overall positive experience for her, RadarOnline.com can report.
The conversation took place during her appearance on Fox & Friends on Wednesday, September 23, when she was asked about her initiative to rescue Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russia.
Melania Trump on 'Fox & Friends'
"We have a direct channel with Russia and with Ukraine," Melania explained. "My representative is working on that, and we are working on another reunification. This is ongoing, and we want to reunite as many children as possible – that’s my focus as well."
"What they’re going through is heartbreaking," she added. "There’s nothing better to see than a child reunited with a parent."
Melania Trump's Reunification Efforts
Co-host Brian Kilmeade interjected, "Right, because one of Vladimir Putin’s game plans was to capture some Ukrainian kids, try to indoctrinate them into Russian culture, and then give them to Russian families ... You’re trying to undo that."
“Correct," Melania responded. "We are working together, and we have a very positive relationship. They understand what we want to achieve."
Melania Trump's Childhood
Kilmeade then asked, “Why is it that Eastern Europeans like yourself fully understand the gift of freedom and liberty better than Western Europeans – and sometimes better than Americans? What is it about how you grew up?”
“I grew up under communism, and actually, I didn’t miss anything," Melania clarified. "I feel I had a very beautiful childhood, and my parents provided a beautiful life for my family. But yes, there are certain things you need to be aware of, and you watch over what you do – it’s not as free as here in the United States. Now, it’s a different time, but when I was growing up, it was not."
Melania Trump's Early Life
Melania was born in 1970 in Novo Mesto, Slovenia, which at the time, was part of the Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia. Her father was a car salesman for a state-owned vehicle manufacturer, while her mother worked in a children's clothing factory.
She attended the University of Ljubljana for roughly a year before leaving to pursue what would become a highly successful modeling career.
Her career took her around the world to major cities like Milan, Paris, and eventually, New York City.
She married Donald Trump in 2005.