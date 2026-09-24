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Home > News > Roseanne Barr

Roseanne Barr Trashes On-Screen Son for Saying She Was 'Rightfully Canceled' for Racist Tweets: 'You Little Worm'

picture of Roseanne Barr and Michael Fishman
Source: MEGA

Roseanne Barr has slammed TV son Michael Fishman for his comments about her being canceled.

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Sept. 24 2026, Published 12:11 p.m. ET

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Roseanne Barr has laid into her former on-screen son for saying their show was "rightfully canceled" over her racist tweets, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In a sit-down with the Can't Be Censored podcast, the former sitcom star, 73, took aim at Michael Fishman, who played D.J. in her long-running comedy – and she did not hold back.

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Fishman Is a 'Brainwashed Bigot'

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picture of Roseanne Barr
Source: MEGA

Barr didn't hide her distain for TV son.

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Barr said, "He f---ing doesn’t even f---ing know what I said, even though I’ve explained it 10,000 times for nine years on the internet," before dubbing Fishman, 44, "a little worm."

She also alleged her former co-star is a "brainwashed bigot," claiming Fishman "hasn’t even taken the time to listen to what I say."

She added: "And when he asked me to explain it to him — when I had already explained it 9,000 times — I told him, 'Let me explain this to you, Michael. Go and f--- yourself and stay f---ed 'til the day you die.'"

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'I'm Glad They Fired You'

picture of michael fishman
Source: MEGA

Barr reveled in Fishman being cut from 'The Connors.'

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Barr even alleged that Fishman’s comments were "slander" and admits she revelled in him being written out for The Conners, the spin-off to Roseanne reboot created after her sacking.

She said: "I'm glad they fired you because I was the only reason you were ever on that show. They wanted to get rid of you in the reboot, and I made them take you back. F--- you, you little f---in' putz."

Roseanne, which originally aired on ABC from 1988 to 1997, followed the Conner family as they dealt with trials and tribulations in their working-class lives. Barr starred as Roseanne Conner, while John Goodman played her husband, Dan Conner.

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Canceled Over Valerie Jarrett Tweet

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Source: MEGA

Barr blew career after posting a racist tweet concerning Valerie Jarrett.

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Their family also included Roseanne's sister Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) and Roseanne and Dan's kids: Darlene (Sara Gilbert), Becky (Lecy Goranson) and D.J. (Fishman).

The sitcom was briefly revived in 2018, but it was canceled after Barr sparked controversy with racially charged social media posts.

The comedian shared a tweet comparing Barack Obama's advisor Valerie Jarrett, a Black woman, to Planet of the Apes, even though Barr has long maintained that she had no racially-charged intentions when she shared her tweet.

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picture of Roseanne Barr and John Goodman
Source: MEGA

Barr's former co-star John Goodman carried on without her in 'The Connors.'

Barr issued an apology amid the backlash, and ABC subsequently removed all references to the revival series from its press site.

Roseanne was later transformed into The Conners, which was created without Barr’s involvement.

The spinoff ran for seven seasons — and mentioned Barr’s character several times — but she never appeared on screen.

In August, Fishman shared an Instagram video discussing ABC’s decision to cancel Roseanne over Barr’s offscreen controversy.

"The brilliant comedians help us laugh at the darkest, darkest topics," he said at the time. "Sadly, in this case, there was no joke. And the show was rightfully canceled. It’s the last time I’m really gonna go into this."

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