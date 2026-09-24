Roseanne Barr Trashes On-Screen Son for Saying She Was 'Rightfully Canceled' for Racist Tweets: 'You Little Worm'

In a sit-down with the Can't Be Censored podcast, the former sitcom star, 73, took aim at Michael Fishman , who played D.J. in her long-running comedy – and she did not hold back.

Roseanne Barr has laid into her former on-screen son for saying their show was "rightfully canceled" over her racist tweets, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Barr said, "He f---ing doesn’t even f---ing know what I said, even though I’ve explained it 10,000 times for nine years on the internet," before dubbing Fishman, 44, "a little worm."

She also alleged her former co-star is a "brainwashed bigot," claiming Fishman "hasn’t even taken the time to listen to what I say."

She added: "And when he asked me to explain it to him — when I had already explained it 9,000 times — I told him, 'Let me explain this to you, Michael. Go and f--- yourself and stay f---ed 'til the day you die.'"