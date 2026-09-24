Mitch McConnell's Shaky Return to the Senate Sparks 'Concern' From Kentucky Governor

Speaking on ABC's The View , Beshear pointed to video of the 84-year-old's return and said the public record still leaves too many questions for the people McConnell represents.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said he still had doubts about whether Senator Mitch McConnell is up to the job after the Republican's first appearance on the Senate floor since June.

"I still have concerns and I think anybody who actually watches the video has concerns, both for him and for the position," Beshear said.

"But this is what's broken about the current Senate," he continued. "They don't think they work for anybody. I mean, Mitch McConnell was gone for three months, three months away from work, and wouldn't tell his boss, which are the people of the Commonwealth of Kentucky."

McConnell is not seeking another term. His Senate career ends in January 2027.