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Home > Politics > Mitch McConnell

Mitch McConnell's Shaky Return to the Senate Sparks 'Concern' From Kentucky Governor

Split image of Andy Beshear and Mitch McConnell
Source: MEGA

Andy Beshear is still concerned about whether Mitch McConnell can do his duties.

Sept. 24 2026, Published 3:53 p.m. ET

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Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said he still had doubts about whether Senator Mitch McConnell is up to the job after the Republican's first appearance on the Senate floor since June.

Speaking on ABC's The View, Beshear pointed to video of the 84-year-old's return and said the public record still leaves too many questions for the people McConnell represents.

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Beshear Still Concerned About McConnell

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Picture of Andy Beshear
Source: MEGA

Andy Beshear has been rumored to be a 2028 presidential candidate.

"I still have concerns and I think anybody who actually watches the video has concerns, both for him and for the position," Beshear said.

"But this is what's broken about the current Senate," he continued. "They don't think they work for anybody. I mean, Mitch McConnell was gone for three months, three months away from work, and wouldn't tell his boss, which are the people of the Commonwealth of Kentucky."

McConnell is not seeking another term. His Senate career ends in January 2027.

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Inside Mitch McConnell's Health Woes

Picture of Mitch McConnell
Source: MEGA

Mitch McConnell's political career will come to a close next year.

As Radar previously reported, emergency crews were called to McConnell's Washington, D.C. home on June 14. He was rushed to the hospital, but his office initially failed to address why he had been hospitalized.

Weeks later, McConnell's staff said he had fallen, lost consciousness briefly, and been treated for mild pneumonia. Statements released in his name said he had not suffered a heart attack, stroke, tumor or hemorrhage. The Office of the Attending Physician said childhood polio still limits his mobility and that he was in intensive physical therapy.

He moved from the hospital to a rehabilitation center. He finally went home on August 6 to continue his recovery.

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Mitch McConnell's Return

Picture of Mitch McConnell
Source: MEGA

Mitch McConnell returned on September 14.

He was not seen in public during that stretch and his office issued written statements and photographs instead.

When the Senate returned from its summer recess on September 14, McConnell arrived in a wheelchair, spoke briefly to reporters outside the chamber, and cast his first vote since mid-June.

He said the recovery had been long and frustrating, that he was not fully back, and that he would try to be present for difficult votes.

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Andy Beshear Was Looking For Updates

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Picture of Andy Beshear
Source: MEGA

Andy Beshear reached out in multiple ways to find information on McConnell.

In July, during McConnell's hospitalization, Beshear reached out for a fuller health update.

Later in the month, he sent a letter asking McConnell to address Kentuckians directly and prove he could still serve, or resign.

He also wrote Senate Majority Leader John Thune, asking him to look into the matter if McConnell would not.

McConnell's office reportedly did not answer the governor.

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