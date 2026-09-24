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Home > News > Florida

Florida Mom, 46, Charged with Incest Ordered to Have No Contact with Biological Son, 22 — After Admitting They Were 'Intimate 100 Times'

A Florida mom has been ordered to stay away from her biological son and former lover.
Source: PCSO; POLK COUNTY CLERK

A Florida mom has been ordered to stay away from her biological son and former lover.

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Sept. 24 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

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A Florida mom who allegedly had a years-long sexual affair with her biological son has been ordered to stay away from him as the two wait for trial on incest charges, RadarOnline.com can report.

Shane Clemens, 22, was initially unaware of just how much he had in common with his new lover, but the alleged affair did not stop even after the truth was revealed.

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Christina Clemens Must Stay Away From Her Son

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Christina Clemens knew Shane was her son, but engaged in the affair anyway.
Source: PCSO

Christina Clemens knew Shane was her son, but engaged in the affair anyway, according to a report.

Christina Clemens was charged with incest and adultery after her son exposed their alleged affair in a fit of rage. The 46-year-old was arrested last month and faces a formal arraignment on the charge in October.

Until then, as part of her pre-trial release, she had been ordered to have "no contact with [Shane], directly or indirectly." She must also not leave Florida without the court's permission and check in weekly with the Pretrial Services Office to provide an update.

Any violation or new charges could send her back to jail.

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Shane Clemens Exposes Alleged Affair

She had been ordered not to contact him as part of her release while waiting arraignment.
Source: POLK COUNTY CLERK

She had been ordered not to contact him as part of her release while waiting arraignment.

As Radar has reported, Christina and Shane share a home with Christina's husband of 10 years, Terry, in Lakeland, Florida, about halfway between Orlando and Tampa.

According to the arrest affidavit, the couple would "engage in sexual intercourse when nobody was home," or when "everyone was asleep."

The relationship was only revealed after deputies were called to the house on reports that Shane had hit his mother during a fight – allegedly after the son told authorities he was "tired of having sexual intercourse with his mom."

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, who highlights bizarre arrests in his area on his own YouTube show, explained, "So apparently they had a little kerfuffle at their house, which caused the sheriff's office to be called."

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Source: @POLKSHERIFF/YOUTUBE

The sheriff continued: "So, he got mad because she called, and we arrested him for hitting mama. And then he said, 'Well, I tell you what. I've been having s-- with my mama since I was 18 years old.'"

"We said, 'Say that again.' He said, 'I've been having s-- with my mama since I was 18 years old,'" Judd continued. "So we asked, 'Mama, have you been having s-- with your son since he was 18?' She says, 'Only about a hundred times.'

"I didn't stutter. That's what she told us."

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Shane Clemens Asked Christina to Have S-x Before He Knew She Was His Mother

Shane Clemens told officers the two had been having s-x for the past four years.
Source: PCSO

Shane Clemens told officers the two had been having s-- for the past four years.

According to the police report, the alleged affair had been going on for four years and started around the same time Shane turned 18, when he "asked Christina to have s-- before he knew she was his mother."

Shane did not grow up with his mother, but "rekindled his relationship with her once he turned eighteen," the affidavit states.

Christina reportedly initially said no "due to being his mom," but somehow the two "began having sexual intercourse approximately four years ago" and didn't stop after their relationship was confirmed.

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Christina Clemens' Clueless Husband

Sheriff Grady Judd highlighted the affair in his YouTube show.
Source: @POLKSHERIFF/YOUTUBE

Sheriff Grady Judd highlighted the affair in his YouTube show.

When the incestuous affair was revealed, it came as a shock to everyone – especially Christina's husband.

As Judd explained, "We put the case together, and we asked Christina's husband, 'Are y'all happily married and living together?' He said, 'Oh, yeah."

Then the sheriff asked if Terry was aware that his wife was having s-- with her son. Judd recalled, "He said, 'No, I absolutely was not, but I think I am a little suspicious that they used to go in the master bedroom and lock the door.'"

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