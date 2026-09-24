Florida Mom, 46, Charged with Incest Ordered to Have No Contact with Biological Son, 22 — After Admitting They Were 'Intimate 100 Times'

As Radar has reported, Christina and Shane share a home with Christina's husband of 10 years, Terry, in Lakeland, Florida, about halfway between Orlando and Tampa.

According to the arrest affidavit, the couple would "engage in sexual intercourse when nobody was home," or when "everyone was asleep."

The relationship was only revealed after deputies were called to the house on reports that Shane had hit his mother during a fight – allegedly after the son told authorities he was "tired of having sexual intercourse with his mom."

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, who highlights bizarre arrests in his area on his own YouTube show, explained, "So apparently they had a little kerfuffle at their house, which caused the sheriff's office to be called."