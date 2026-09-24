EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt Faces Backlash Over Streaming and AI Support

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 62-year-old actor, who stars in David Ayer's adventure movie Heart of the Beast, has praised streaming for creating opportunities for filmmakers and performers while arguing AI could help rescue struggling mid-budget movies.

Brad Pitt is facing a backlash in Hollywood over his support for both streaming and artificial intelligence , with studio insiders wishing the movie star would concentrate on championing theaters instead.

His comments come amid continuing industry concerns about AI's potential impact on jobs and the battle to preserve the theatrical movie business.

One Hollywood source exclusively told us: "There are plenty of studio executives who would rather Brad stuck to telling audiences that the best place to experience a movie is in a theater, and this is where he is facing a serious industry backlash.

"He's one of the world's biggest movie stars, so when Brad Pitt talks about the future of cinema, people listen. Studios want stars of his stature encouraging audiences to get off their couches, buy tickets and experience films on the big screen.

"Any AI comments he makes are also considerably more sensitive. People across Hollywood remain worried about jobs and what increasing automation could ultimately mean for actors, writers, visual-effects artists and countless other people who make movies.

"Brad sees AI as a tool that might reduce costs and allow more mid-budget movies to exist, but there are people who hear those comments and immediately think about livelihoods potentially disappearing."