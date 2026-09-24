EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt Faces Backlash Over Streaming and AI Support
Sept. 24 2026, Published 3:32 p.m. ET
Brad Pitt is facing a backlash in Hollywood over his support for both streaming and artificial intelligence, with studio insiders wishing the movie star would concentrate on championing theaters instead.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 62-year-old actor, who stars in David Ayer's adventure movie Heart of the Beast, has praised streaming for creating opportunities for filmmakers and performers while arguing AI could help rescue struggling mid-budget movies.
Industry Backlash Over AI and Cinema
His comments come amid continuing industry concerns about AI's potential impact on jobs and the battle to preserve the theatrical movie business.
One Hollywood source exclusively told us: "There are plenty of studio executives who would rather Brad stuck to telling audiences that the best place to experience a movie is in a theater, and this is where he is facing a serious industry backlash.
"He's one of the world's biggest movie stars, so when Brad Pitt talks about the future of cinema, people listen. Studios want stars of his stature encouraging audiences to get off their couches, buy tickets and experience films on the big screen.
"Any AI comments he makes are also considerably more sensitive. People across Hollywood remain worried about jobs and what increasing automation could ultimately mean for actors, writers, visual-effects artists and countless other people who make movies.
"Brad sees AI as a tool that might reduce costs and allow more mid-budget movies to exist, but there are people who hear those comments and immediately think about livelihoods potentially disappearing."
Streaming Benefits and Shifting Economics
Pitt told The Hollywood Reporter that streaming had nevertheless brought significant benefits to the entertainment industry.
He said: "What I love about what streaming has brought to us is so many more opportunities for actors, writers, directors. And because of that, we have a greater plethora of really interesting stories and really interesting talents, and that's been amazing."
Pitt also acknowledged the changing economics of Hollywood had made it increasingly difficult for movies occupying the territory between inexpensive independent productions and blockbuster franchises to succeed.
He said: "Of course, we had a dip – and we're seeing that come back; we're seeing the communal experience being embraced again.
"But what happened is movies got so expensive. We always talk about this."
The Struggle of Mid-Budget Film Financing
Pitt said major tentpole releases could still recover their enormous production costs, while smaller independent movies could operate on much tighter budgets. Productions costing tens of millions of dollars, however, faced a more difficult financial calculation.
He said: "The very big tentpole movies were able to recoup, and the more independent, lower-budget, or anything in the middle ground – anything from maybe 30, 40, 60 (million dollars) – has a really difficult time getting made, even movies like ours, because it's very difficult for the studio to recoup that middle budget."
Pitt has previously suggested AI could provide part of the solution.
He told Esquire: "There's a lot of pushback against AI, but AI is going to be the very thing that, if used as a tool, is going to help these mid-budget films, $40-to-$90million budgeted films, get made."
The actor nevertheless acknowledged artificial intelligence could not replicate the qualities of human creativity.
He added: "I heard an AI song the other day that was pretty damn good. But it had a repetitive nature to it. It's not going to be the same as hearing her voice – a woman's voice, a person's voice."