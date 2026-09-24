'Lunatic' Trump Accused of Pushing 'Propaganda' After Prez's Bizarre Ad Paid By the Government Airs on Fox News

"Together we will defeat communism, socialism, and Marxism in America. America will never be a communist country,” Trump says in the ad.

UFC boss Dana White can also be heard in the ad, branding Trump the "toughest, most resilient person that I've ever met, and nothing is gonna stop him from fighting so hard for the country he loves."

According to reports, the ad ran on Thursday, September 24, during the overnight broadcasts of Jesse Watters Primetime, Hannity, and Gutfeld! on Fox News.

However, critics of Trump were quick to call out the ad, as some labeled it "propaganda," while others claimed it was a last-ditch attempt by the president to improve his cratering poll numbers.