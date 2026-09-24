'Lunatic' Trump Accused of Pushing 'Propaganda' After Prez's Bizarre Ad Paid By the Government Airs on Fox News
Sept. 24 2026, Published 3:30 p.m. ET
A new ad featuring Donald Trump has been torn apart by critics, with many accusing the clip of being "propaganda," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The ad, currently running on Fox News and paid for by the U.S. government, includes several images of the president, with the song Love Me by JMSN playing in the background.
Trump's Ad on Fox News Exposed
"Together we will defeat communism, socialism, and Marxism in America. America will never be a communist country,” Trump says in the ad.
UFC boss Dana White can also be heard in the ad, branding Trump the "toughest, most resilient person that I've ever met, and nothing is gonna stop him from fighting so hard for the country he loves."
According to reports, the ad ran on Thursday, September 24, during the overnight broadcasts of Jesse Watters Primetime, Hannity, and Gutfeld! on Fox News.
However, critics of Trump were quick to call out the ad, as some labeled it "propaganda," while others claimed it was a last-ditch attempt by the president to improve his cratering poll numbers.
Critics Go Off on Trump Ad: 'Is This Not Illegal?'
"American taxpayers should not pay for this," CNN chief political analyst David Axelrod raged in response on X. "It is plainly a political ad aimed at boosting the [president]'s sagging standing and motivating his base, weeks before the election. Let him reach into that pile of cash he's amassed over at MAGA Inc!"
CBS News Miami investigative reporter Jim DeFede added, "I was just watching Fox News and this commercial played during Jesse Watters show. It says 'Paid for by the US Government.' This is clearly a campaign ad. And the singers are just singing over and over again, 'Love me' – over images of Trump."
Other critics on X chimed in, as one asked, "Is this not illegal?" And another noted, "Pure propaganda. If you don't think you live in a fascist state, you are woefully blind."
"Very sick. Lunatic," a commentator pointed out.
Hatch Act Violation?
Rep. Jamie Raskin also suggested the ad could be breaking the law and explained, "This may be felony criminal theft and conversion of government property for political campaign purposes. 18 U.S.C. § 1641.
"It is a Hatch Act violation for any government employees who worked on it or used government resources to make it. It is blatantly unethical under numerous federal ethics provisions proscribing the use of government resources for political campaigns."
Trump's second term in the White House has been plagued by controversy, as many have accused the oldest president ever elected of being focused on vanity projects, including plastering his name on several iconic buildings.
According to MS NOW, Trump's aides have discussed putting Trump's name on Ford's Theatre, the playhouse where President Abraham Lincoln was assassinated in 1865.
Trump's Name on Everything
Dulles International Airport in Virginia and the new Washington Commanders stadium have also reportedly been discussed as possible options to bear the president's name.
"They know flattery gets them everything,” a source claimed, and noted that Trump's handlers want to hear "How can I help you?" in return.
Trump has desperately tried to put his name on the Kennedy Center to no avail. A federal judge recently blocked an effort by the center's board to add the moniker. Soon after, the board voted to close most of the performing arts venue, with Trump claiming the closure was needed for safety repairs.
However, the 80-year-old added that the repairs would only happen if the board was allowed to move forward with plans to add his name to the building.