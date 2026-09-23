Trump Aides Looking to Add Prez's Name to Ford's Theatre, Penn Station and NFL Arena, According to Shock Report

According to MS NOW , one particular place Trump's aides have discussed is Ford’s Theatre, the playhouse where President Abraham Lincoln was assassinated in 1865.

Donald Trump may be focused on plastering his name on the Kennedy Center , but his administration appears to have more notable landmarks that could bear the president's moniker, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to a new report, Trump's team is considering putting his name on Ford's Theatre.

Ford’s Theatre and the Petersen House, where Lincoln later died, are owned by the Interior Department and maintained by the National Park Service as the Ford’s Theatre National Historic Site. Trump's Interior Department manages roughly about a fifth of the nation's land.

A source told MS NOW that putting Trump's name on several buildings is their way of getting on the controversial politician's good side, and Trump has allegedly said, "Why would I say no? Everybody's trying to please me."

The insider added, "They know flattery gets them everything,” and noted people wait to hear "How can I help you?" in return. Trump and his team have also reportedly looked at other buildings they can put the former reality star's name on, including Penn Station in New York.

Dulles International Airport in Virginia and the new Washington Commanders stadium have also been discussed as possible options, according to the report.