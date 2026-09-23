Trump Aides Looking to Add Prez's Name to Ford's Theatre, Penn Station and NFL Arena, According to Shock Report
Sept. 23 2026, Published 3:30 p.m. ET
Donald Trump may be focused on plastering his name on the Kennedy Center, but his administration appears to have more notable landmarks that could bear the president's moniker, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to MS NOW, one particular place Trump's aides have discussed is Ford’s Theatre, the playhouse where President Abraham Lincoln was assassinated in 1865.
'They Know Flattery Gets Them Everything'
Ford’s Theatre and the Petersen House, where Lincoln later died, are owned by the Interior Department and maintained by the National Park Service as the Ford’s Theatre National Historic Site. Trump's Interior Department manages roughly about a fifth of the nation's land.
A source told MS NOW that putting Trump's name on several buildings is their way of getting on the controversial politician's good side, and Trump has allegedly said, "Why would I say no? Everybody's trying to please me."
The insider added, "They know flattery gets them everything,” and noted people wait to hear "How can I help you?" in return. Trump and his team have also reportedly looked at other buildings they can put the former reality star's name on, including Penn Station in New York.
Dulles International Airport in Virginia and the new Washington Commanders stadium have also been discussed as possible options, according to the report.
Trump Praises Ford's Theatre
Last year, then-White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said it would be "beautiful" for the NFL team's stadium to bear Trump’s name. However, Trump has already denied pursuing the renaming of Penn Station.
"... The naming of PENN Station to TRUMP STATION was brought up by certain politicians and construction union heads, not me," the 80-year-old raged on Truth Social in February. "IT IS JUST MORE FAKE NEWS! NO COST OVERRUNS!!!"
As for Ford's Theatre, the location is currently a working theatre and museum, and was praised by Trump during a gala speech in June 2019.
“What a place,” he said at the moment, before pointing out the exact spot where Lincoln was shot by John Wilkes Booth. "You look right there, and that says it all. That's history at its highest."
Kennedy Center Name Drama
Trump has linked himself to the 16th president of the United States on several occasions, including during a 2024 Las Vegas rally, where he claimed no other Commander-in-Chief in history has been treated worse than him.
"Andrew Jackson, he was treated very badly, and a few others, and I haven't seen the new list," he spouted. "But if I'm not number one over Abraham Lincoln, I will be very disappointed because I don't believe any president has ever been [treated worse]. And they do that because their policies can't work... This is the only way."
Meanwhile, Trump has desperately tried to put his name on the Kennedy Center to no avail, as a federal judge recently blocked an effort by the center's board to add the moniker.
Soon after, the board voted to close most of the performing arts venue, with Trump claiming the closure was needed for safety repairs.
Trump's Tantrum?
However, he added that the repairs would only happen if the board was allowed to move forward with plans to add his name to the building. The move cannot occur without Congress' approval.
According to Rep. Joyce Beatty, Trump threw a fit after learning his bid to have his name engraved on the Kennedy Center was blocked. "He went into a tantrum," she said during her appearance on MS NOW's The Weeknight.
She then claimed Trump had called her an "obstructionist" and "dumb" during the board meeting, and added, "He said, 'I think you're incompetent.' And I said, 'I know you're incompetent.'
"And I looked to the chair … and I said, 'Are we really going to do this? This is unprofessional.' But I was not going to let him call me awful things..."