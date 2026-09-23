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Home > Politics > Melania Trump

Melania Trump Admits Husband Donald 'Doesn't Want to Hear the Truth' When She Offers Critiques of His Public Appearances

Melania Trump said her husband sometimes doesn't want to hear her opinion.
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump said her husband sometimes doesn't want to hear her opinion.

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Sept. 23 2026, Published 3:05 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump apparently does not like taking criticism from his wife, according to First Lady Melania, who shared another insight into their marriage behind closed doors, RadarOnline.com can report,

The president's wife has increasingly opposed her husband recently, including seemingly ignoring Trump's new ban on the media.

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Donald Trump Can't Handle the Truth

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The first lady told 'Fox & Friends' that doesn't stop her from speaking her 'truth'.
Source: FOX NEWS

The First Lady told 'Fox & Friends' that doesn't stop her from speaking her 'truth.'

Melania was part of the dignitaries at the UN headquarters on Tuesday, September 22, as her husband threatened to "annihilate the Islamic Republic" of Iran and urged world leaders to join him in enforcing its "complete economic isolation."

Needless to say, Trump's speech drew mixed reactions from fellow delegates and political insiders. During an appearance on Fox & Friends Wednesday morning, host Brian Kilmeade asked Melania, 56, what she thought of the speech.

"I told him he had great delivery; he did very well. And a great speech," she said.

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Source: @FOXNEWSCHANNELCLIPS/YOUTUBE

But then she also revealed that she is more than willing to tell him how she really feels about his speeches and policies – even if he doesn't ask.

"I tell him the truth," she said. "Sometimes he doesn't want to hear it, what I tell him, but that's okay. I always say the truth."

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'He's Doing the Best That He Can'

Melania also got candid about the job her husband is doing in term two.
Source: FOX NEWS

Melania Trump also got candid about the job her husband is doing in term two.

That "truth" apparently also includes being brutally honest about the 80-year-old's overall job performance, for which Melania gave lukewarm approval.

"He's very focused. He has a lot on his plate. It's very different, what's going on around the world now. But I think he's doing the best that he can," Melania said of the Don's second stint in the White House, before searching for a compliment.

"He works nonstop. He has the most energy than anybody. He's from morning until evening nonstop working."

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Melania Trump Gives Ousted News Organizations Special Press Credentials

Melania went behind her husband's back to give press credentials to two ostracized news networks.
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump gave press credentials to two ostracized news networks despite the media ban.

That's not to say Melania agrees with every move her husband makes. While the president has banned CNN, MS Now, and Politico from White House events, the First Lady agreed to give two of those outlets special press credentials to cover her event in New York City on Tuesday, September 22.

The office of the first lady cleared CNN senior White House reporter Betsy Klein and a reporter from Politico to cover Melania's "Fostering the Future Together" announcement on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

CNN received approval on Sunday evening, one day after Secret Service officers began turning barred reporters away from White House checkpoints. However, the First Lady's staff, not the White House press office, controls access to her events.

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Melania Trump Raises Donald's Ire in Ireland

Donald was forced to explain why his wife did not accompany him to Ireland.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was recently forced to explain why his wife did not accompany him to Ireland.

Meanwhile, Trump had to cover for his wife when she stayed home during his recent trip to Ireland. Speaking at the U.S. ambassador's residence in Dublin on September 12, the Commander-in-Chief addressed Melania's decision not to make the trip across the Atlantic.

"My wife is here," he said, then paused and corrected himself. "My wife is here in spirit."

Trump continued, "She's watching right now. She said: 'Say hello' because she's very friendly with these two people." The president said he had asked his wife why she would not accompany him to Ireland.

"I said: 'Well, why don't you come with me.' She said: 'Well, it's a seven-hour trip. Maybe I'm not that friendly,'" he recalled.

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