Melania Trump Admits Husband Donald 'Doesn't Want to Hear the Truth' When She Offers Critiques of His Public Appearances

Melania was part of the dignitaries at the UN headquarters on Tuesday, September 22, as her husband threatened to "annihilate the Islamic Republic" of Iran and urged world leaders to join him in enforcing its "complete economic isolation."

Needless to say, Trump's speech drew mixed reactions from fellow delegates and political insiders. During an appearance on Fox & Friends Wednesday morning, host Brian Kilmeade asked Melania, 56, what she thought of the speech.

"I told him he had great delivery; he did very well. And a great speech," she said.