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EXCLUSIVE: Larry David Once 'Knocked on Doors' to Campaign for Barack Obama in New Hampshire, Top Talent Agent Claims

A photo of Larry David alongside a photo of Barack Obama
Source: MEGA

Larry David supported Barack Obama for president, and went all out for him.

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Sept. 24 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

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Larry David once went above and beyond for former President Barack Obama's big election, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In his memoir, Roll the Calls, talent agent Ari Emanuel reflects on his political family and his own Democratic ways, explaining that his commitment drove him to campaign alongside the Seinfeld creator.

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Larry David Supports Barack Obama

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A photo of Larry David
Source: MEGA

Ari Emanuel claimed David hit the ground to campaign for Obama.

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Despite living out in Los Angeles by this point, Emanuel went off to New England to help campaign. He called the election "one of my proudest moments as an American." Emanuel then divulged the stars he worked with to get Obama into the Oval Office.

"I volunteered in New Hampshire, knocked on doors with Arianna Huffington and Larry David," he confesses in the memoir.

Emanuel revealed that his family ended up having a seat at the table. Zeke, the talent agent's brother, was "a roving medical consultant." His other brother, Rahm, though, made it big when he was appointed Obama's chief of staff.

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Larry David Flips on Elon Musk at Wedding

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Elon Musk was quested about his gun control positions by David during a wedding.

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Emanuel further revealed that David isn't quite a fan of Elon Musk, who in recent years has taken on a right-wing agenda. The dislike came to a head when the talent agent made a mistake: sitting David at the same table as Musk for his wedding.

"Not my best decision," admits David. He went on to explain that Musk was invited as his newest board member, and he hoped the pair would get along. Instead, they clashed.

Emanuel writes, "When Larry sees Elon, he starts cursing, yelling, saying things many people would like to say to Elon. He tells Elon that he’s disgusted by his politics. He calls Elon out for recent tweets about Democrats being the party of hate."

David got riled up over the gun control debate, getting "right up in Elon's face, before the dinner starts." David allegedly demanded to know, "How can you possibly vote f--king Republican? Do you want children killed in schools?"

Emanuel recalled Musk responding with surprise: "No, no, I'm anti-killing children."

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Larry David Welcomes Barack Obama on Screen

A photo of Barack Obama
Source: MEGA

David delivered comedy alongside Obama.

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David hasn't been quiet about his political opinions in the past, which include his support for Obama.

In addition to supporting his political takes, David backed up Obama's comedic demeanor. He once claimed the former president was "really good at ad-libbing," and the comedian claimed acting across from him in Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness was "really trippy."

“It was exciting. We had a great time,” David told Variety, admitting he didn't want “to sc--w it up.”

The HBO special was a look into American history, using sketch comedy to satirize key moments.

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Larry David Slams Donald Trump Publicly

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avid distanced himself from an old friend due to his Trump connections.

The comedy writer previously took swings at sitting President Trump, calling him a "sociopath" and a "little baby" in a 2024 interview on Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?.

David also distanced himself from his former friend, attorney Alan Dershowitz, after the lawyer represented Trump during an impeachment trial.

He claimed Deroshowitz "made a deal with the devil."

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