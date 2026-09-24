EXCLUSIVE: Larry David Once 'Knocked on Doors' to Campaign for Barack Obama in New Hampshire, Top Talent Agent Claims

Emanuel further revealed that David isn't quite a fan of Elon Musk, who in recent years has taken on a right-wing agenda. The dislike came to a head when the talent agent made a mistake: sitting David at the same table as Musk for his wedding.

"Not my best decision," admits David. He went on to explain that Musk was invited as his newest board member, and he hoped the pair would get along. Instead, they clashed.

Emanuel writes, "When Larry sees Elon, he starts cursing, yelling, saying things many people would like to say to Elon. He tells Elon that he’s disgusted by his politics. He calls Elon out for recent tweets about Democrats being the party of hate."

David got riled up over the gun control debate, getting "right up in Elon's face, before the dinner starts." David allegedly demanded to know, "How can you possibly vote f--king Republican? Do you want children killed in schools?"

Emanuel recalled Musk responding with surprise: "No, no, I'm anti-killing children."