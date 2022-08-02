‘His Face Turned Red, His Veins Bulged’: Trump Lawyer Alan Dershowitz Details Screaming Match With Larry David, Labels Comedian ‘Thoughtless’ With ‘Knee Jerk Attitude’

The famed attorney who represented President Trump in his 2020 impeachment trial wrote an entire chapter about how it made him a black sheep in Martha’s Vineyard, his summer vacation spot.

Dershowitz wrote, “No one I know on Martha’s Vineyard … believed the false sexual accusations against me.” He said, “They know I don’t flirt, touch, or do anything inappropriate with regard to sex. They see how close my wife and I are. And they know I would never do what Virginia Giuffre says I did with her. Her accusations played no part, as far as I can tell, in my cancellation by the group of old friends on Martha’s Vineyard.”