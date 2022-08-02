Victim Shot Through Wall Says ‘That Hurt’ Before She Collapsed To Ground And Died, Police Say

Police said Nealy had already left the residence and officers were unable to locate a weapon at the scene, states an arrest report obtained by the station.

One of two witnesses still at the apartment claimed to officers that the shooting suspect had been sitting on a bed and playing with a gun when it fired and a bullet went through a wall and struck Longoria in the chest.

According to the arrest report, one of the witnesses said Nealy appeared to be surprised when the weapon went off.