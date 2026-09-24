Prince Harry Mocked by Critics After Walking Down NYC Streets Totally Unrecognized: 'Not a Candidate for Taxpayer-Funded VIP Security'

Critics took to social media to poke fun at the Duke of Sussex for seemingly going unnoticed, especially as he continues to argue that his family needs taxpayer-funded armed protection in Britain.

"Ha, looks like Private Citizen Harry can manage to safely walk right past the common people on the streets of New York. So, it seems he has no security concerns or issues after all," one person quipped, while tagging the royal family and Britain's Home Office in the video.

"Imagine leaving royal life to become a global superstar, only to walk through New York City with nobody looking up from their phone. No crowds. No excitement. No one stopping. Just Harry and an unnecessary entourage marching past Wolf & Shepherd. The security detail is attracting more attention than the 'international icon. How dreadful," a second user observed.

"Not a candidate for taxpayer-funded VIP security," a third claimed about the video.