EXCLUSIVE: Harvey Weinstein, 74, 'Resigned to Dying Behind Bars' After New 15-Year Prison Sentence

Weinstein, who has already spent six years behind bars, was convicted at a retrial in 2025 after his original 2020 conviction and 23-year sentence were overturned by New York's highest court.

A source familiar with Weinstein's situation claimed to Radar: "Harvey has increasingly resigned himself to the possibility that he is going to die behind bars. At his age, with his health and now another 15-year sentence, he understands what the reality could be.

"He still insists he is innocent and intends to keep fighting through the courts, so he has certainly not given up legally. But physically he has deteriorated enormously during his years in custody."

"His health has become a constant battle, and there is an acceptance that, unless something dramatically changes through an appeal, he may never experience freedom again," the insider noted.