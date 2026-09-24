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EXCLUSIVE: Harvey Weinstein, 74, 'Resigned to Dying Behind Bars' After New 15-Year Prison Sentence

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Source: MEGA

Harvey Weinstein is believed to have accepted dying behind bars.

Sept. 24 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

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Harvey Weinstein is said to have become "resigned to dying behind bars" after being handed a new 15-year prison sentence as he battles a series of serious health problems, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 74-year-old disgraced Hollywood producer was sentenced in Manhattan on Wednesday, September 23, for sexually assaulting former production assistant Miriam Haley, 49, at his New York apartment in 2006.

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Harvey Weinstein 'Understands What the Reality Could Be'

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Photo of Harvey Weinstein
Source: MEGA

Weinstein was handed a new 15-year prison sentence in New York.

Weinstein, who has already spent six years behind bars, was convicted at a retrial in 2025 after his original 2020 conviction and 23-year sentence were overturned by New York's highest court.

A source familiar with Weinstein's situation claimed to Radar: "Harvey has increasingly resigned himself to the possibility that he is going to die behind bars. At his age, with his health and now another 15-year sentence, he understands what the reality could be.

"He still insists he is innocent and intends to keep fighting through the courts, so he has certainly not given up legally. But physically he has deteriorated enormously during his years in custody."

"His health has become a constant battle, and there is an acceptance that, unless something dramatically changes through an appeal, he may never experience freedom again," the insider noted.

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Harvey Weinstein's Health Problems Behind Bars

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Source: MEGA

Lawyer Jacob Kaplan warned his client's severe health issues could mean dying in prison.

Weinstein suffers from chronic myeloid leukemia, a form of blood cancer, as well as diabetes, congestive heart failure, and kidney problems.

His attorney, Jacob Kaplan, has stated that Weinstein has been hospitalized six times since 2025 and argued that a lengthy sentence increased the likelihood that he would die in custody.

The former Hollywood businessman has used a wheelchair for several years and underwent emergency surgery in 2024 to remove fluid from around his heart and lungs.

He was hospitalized again this summer with heart and breathing problems and has been receiving care at Bellevue Hospital's secure medical unit in Manhattan.

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Harvey Weinstein Denies Assault

Photo of Harvey Weinstein
Source: MEGA

Judge Curtis Farber branded the former studio boss a dangerous sexual predator.

Judge Curtis Farber rejected the defense's request for a substantially shorter sentence, telling Weinstein his Hollywood achievements would "pale in comparison to what you did."

Farber described the former Miramax and Weinstein Company co-founder as "a sexual predator" and the "literal face of the MeToo movement."

Haley addressed the court before sentencing and described the lasting consequences of the assault. She said: "Having been sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein has had a devastating effect on my life and sense of security that may never go away.

"Making the decision to speak up will have me looking over my shoulder for years to come. It's a life sentence for me."

Weinstein also spoke in court, expressing regret over Haley's suffering while continuing to deny sexually assaulting her.

He said: "I do have remorse for Miriam Haley's pain, but I have to reiterate my innocence."

Haley previously testified Weinstein assaulted her in a bedroom at his Manhattan apartment after she rebuffed his advances.

She later told the BBC: "I just thought, I have to stand up for myself. I have to stand up for the truth."

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Photo of Harvey Weinstein
Source: MEGA

The disgraced Oscar powerhouse still insists he is innocent.

Weinstein also faces resentencing in California after an appeals court upheld his 2022 rape conviction but ordered his original 16-year sentence be reconsidered.

The former mogul rose from a concert promoter in Buffalo to become one of Hollywood's most powerful producers, co-founding Miramax with his brother Bob in 1979.

The company became an awards powerhouse behind films including Pulp Fiction, Shakespeare in Love and The English Patient, while Weinstein developed a reputation as a formidable and relentless Oscar campaigner.

His empire collapsed in 2017 after numerous women publicly accused him of sexual misconduct, helping ignite the global #MeToo movement.

Weinstein was fired from the Weinstein Company and expelled from the Academy.

Criminal prosecutions followed in New York and Los Angeles, ending his extraordinary Hollywood dominance.

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