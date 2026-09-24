Presley Gerber 'Did Not Appear Sober' When He Arrived at Rehab Just One Day Before Tragic Apparent 'Overdose' Death at 27

The facility offers treatment for a variety of health issues, including depression, trauma, and addiction.

Sources who had contact with Gerber when he arrived told TMZ that he appeared to be under the influence of a substance.

The next morning, Santa Monica police and emergency responders were called to the facility after reports of a cardiac arrest and suspected overdose. Officers arrived at about 9:35 a.m., and paramedics attempted life-saving measures before Gerber was pronounced dead.

A witness told Page Six that police, ambulances, and firefighters remained at the scene for about three hours.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an examination of his body on Monday. The cause and manner of Gerber’s death remain deferred while additional testing and studies are completed. The testing could take several weeks or months.

Santa Monica police are looking into Gerber’s death as an apparent overdose, and the investigation remains ongoing.