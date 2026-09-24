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Home > News > Presley Gerber

Presley Gerber 'Did Not Appear Sober' When He Arrived at Rehab Just One Day Before Tragic Apparent 'Overdose' Death at 27

Presley Gerber was battling addiction issues prior to his death.
Source: MEGA

Presley Gerber was battling addiction issues prior to his death.

Sept. 24 2026, Published 2:23 p.m. ET

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Presley Gerber "did not appear sober" at the rehab center on the day of his enrollment mere hours before his death, according to a source.

RadarOnline has learned that the 27-year-old son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber checked into Resolutions Living on Saturday night for substance abuse treatment.

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Presley Gerber Arrived at Rehab Saturday Night

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Gerber was found dead while at rehab hours after entering the facility.
Source: MEGA

Gerber was found dead while at rehab hours after entering the facility.

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The facility offers treatment for a variety of health issues, including depression, trauma, and addiction.

Sources who had contact with Gerber when he arrived told TMZ that he appeared to be under the influence of a substance.

The next morning, Santa Monica police and emergency responders were called to the facility after reports of a cardiac arrest and suspected overdose. Officers arrived at about 9:35 a.m., and paramedics attempted life-saving measures before Gerber was pronounced dead.

A witness told Page Six that police, ambulances, and firefighters remained at the scene for about three hours.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an examination of his body on Monday. The cause and manner of Gerber’s death remain deferred while additional testing and studies are completed. The testing could take several weeks or months.

Santa Monica police are looking into Gerber’s death as an apparent overdose, and the investigation remains ongoing.

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Presley Gerber 'Not Doing Well' Before Death

Emergency services were reportedly at the scene for several hours.
Source: MEGA

Emergency services were reportedly at the scene for several hours.

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An insider told Page Six that Gerber “had not been doing well” before entering treatment and had struggled with accepting himself and feeling confident.

Despite “struggling with a lot of things,” the insider said Gerber “wanted so, so badly to be free of his addictions.”

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Presley Gerber Opened Up About Addiction

Gerber’s family is asking for privacy
Source: MEGA

Gerber’s family is asking for privacy

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Gerber had spoken publicly about his private health battles in the past.

In a 2023 appearance on the “Studio 22” podcast, the model discussed his experiences with mental health and depression and his desire to one day help others in similar positions.

“I think that whether I help one person or 100 people get out of that place that I was in at one point in my life, that's all I need to do,” he said.

Gerber later revealed that he had battled opioid addiction and experienced a near-fatal fentanyl overdose.

He also announced “Mental Health Mondays” as an effort to "spark real conversations" about topics that people might normally hide from the public.

In 2026, Gerber traveled to Mexico for ibogaine treatment and later described the experience on Instagram.

“Letting go of control didn't come easy,” he wrote, adding that he hoped it would be the last time he needed such treatment.

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His Family Supported His Recovery

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Gerber had an opioid addiction and his family supported his recovery.
Source: MEGA

Gerber had an opioid addiction and his family supported his recovery.

Gerber’s family publicly supported his efforts to address his addiction and mental health struggles.

During an August interview with Vogue, Kaia reflected on her brother's openness about his struggles.

“My parents ... were very, very private,” Kaia said. “Now we have this absolute teacher, my brother, who said, ‘I’m gonna be very human for everyone.’”

Gerber's mother also publicly supported his recovery efforts and called him a “warrior” while discussing his addiction battle.

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