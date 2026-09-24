Presley Gerber Death Update: Sober Home Where Troubled Model Died Was Not Required to Have License to Run Facility
Sept. 24 2026, Published 2:20 p.m. ET
The sober home where Presley Gerber died was reportedly not required to have a license to run the facility, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 27-year-old was pronounced dead at Resolutions Therapeutic Services in California on September 20, and his death is being investigated as a suspected overdose.
Inside Resolutions Therapeutic Services
According to the California Department of Public Health, which spoke with TMZ, the center is currently operating without a license because the state doesn't require one. The California Department of Health Care Services added that it has no record of the facility running as a licensed substance-use disorder residential treatment facility in Santa Monica.
DHCS explained the program appears to operate as a sober living environment or recovery residence, allowing it to operate without a license and remain outside the agency's oversight.
Meanwhile, psychologist Reza Nabavi, the founder of Resolutions Therapeutic Services, had his psychologist license temporarily revoked in 2006, according to state records. Nabavi was on probation for five years, and he was ordered to abstain from alcohol and controlled substances.
It is unknown why the founder had his license suspended.
Presley Gerber's Tragic Death
Nabavi, who opened the facility in 2013, will see his current psychologist license expire on June 30, 2028.
Gerber, the only son of iconic supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, arrived at the center on September 19, a source told NBC News. However, just hours later, he was found dead inside the room he had been sleeping in.
The insider claimed Presley looked to have been dead for a while as he was "cold to the touch." An official cause of death has not been released, but it is being treated as a possible overdose.
"... At this time, there is no indication of foul play," the Santa Monica Police Department noted in a statement. "The official cause and manner of death will be determined by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner. The investigation remains ongoing."
Presley Gerber Was Open About Struggles
Presley had long documented his struggles with drug addiction and mental health. He had previously hosted a "Mental Health Mondays" series on his Instagram page in 2024 and 2025.
However, after pausing uploading videos, Presley explained, "... I had to step back and take care of my own mental health for a bit. But I'm coming back soon – stronger, clearer, more intentional than ever." Just months later, Presley revealed the cocktail of medications he was taking at the time.
According to Presley, he was taking buprenorphine, an opioid medication used to treat opioid use disorder, as well as Xanax and Valium.
"Unfortunately, I've had a lot of loss in many different forms recently, so that is not an excuse, but it's the reason why I am where I'm at now," he explained at the time.
'Cindy Has to Be Beyond Gutted'
Before his tragic death, Presley's mom had praised him and labeled him a "warrior" for being open about his struggles and seeking help.
Crawford has yet to make a direct statement about her son's passing, but according to Page Six, the 60-year-old is "inconsolable. She's absolutely devastated.
"This is every parent's worst nightmare, and the family is still trying to process everything that happened."
Another insider claimed, "They were so close. What you saw online and in the press wasn't just for that purpose. They were a tight-knit family, and (sister) Kaia and Presley were more than just siblings. Cindy has to be beyond gutted."