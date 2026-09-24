Presley Gerber Death Update: Sober Home Where Troubled Model Died Was Not Required to Have License to Run Facility

According to the California Department of Public Health, which spoke with TMZ, the center is currently operating without a license because the state doesn't require one. The California Department of Health Care Services added that it has no record of the facility running as a licensed substance-use disorder residential treatment facility in Santa Monica.

DHCS explained the program appears to operate as a sober living environment or recovery residence, allowing it to operate without a license and remain outside the agency's oversight.

Meanwhile, psychologist Reza Nabavi, the founder of Resolutions Therapeutic Services, had his psychologist license temporarily revoked in 2006, according to state records. Nabavi was on probation for five years, and he was ordered to abstain from alcohol and controlled substances.

It is unknown why the founder had his license suspended.