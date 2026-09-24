$167Million Powerball Winner Arrested for 5th Time Since Jackpot Victory — After Allegedly Getting Drunk in Walmart Parking Lot

The Powerball winner was found to be "manifestly under the influence" of alcohol that night. Officers had to knock on the car's window multiple times to wake him up, according to the Scott County Sheriff's Office in Kentucky.

Officers claimed Farthing told them he was dropped off by a woman who drove his car, but nobody was seen leaving his vehicle.

He was arrested on charges of public intoxication.

Farthing's September 20 arrest was his fifth since winning the $167million lottery last year.

His first detainment was just days after his big win.

In bodycam footage released by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Farthing is seen kicking a cop in the head.

Deputies were called to the scene after the Powerball winner allegedly punched someone at his hotel, according to reports.