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Home > News > Lottery

$167Million Powerball Winner Arrested for 5th Time Since Jackpot Victory — After Allegedly Getting Drunk in Walmart Parking Lot

Powerball winner James Farthing was arrested for the fifth time following his victory.
Source: MEGA/UNSPLASH

Powerball winner James Farthing was arrested for the fifth time following his victory.

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Sept. 24 2026, Published 2:13 p.m. ET

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James Farthing, who won the $167million Powerball in April 2025, has been arrested again since his victory, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Officers responded to reports of a car with Farthing inside stopped in the middle of an intersection. He would go on to drive his car into a Walmart parking lot to take a nap, where he was found and handcuffed.

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Powerball Winner Arrested for Fifth Time

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Photo of James Farthing
Source: CBS News/YOUTUBE

This is his fifth arrest since his win.

The Powerball winner was found to be "manifestly under the influence" of alcohol that night. Officers had to knock on the car's window multiple times to wake him up, according to the Scott County Sheriff's Office in Kentucky.

Officers claimed Farthing told them he was dropped off by a woman who drove his car, but nobody was seen leaving his vehicle.

He was arrested on charges of public intoxication.

Farthing's September 20 arrest was his fifth since winning the $167million lottery last year.

His first detainment was just days after his big win.

In bodycam footage released by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Farthing is seen kicking a cop in the head.

Deputies were called to the scene after the Powerball winner allegedly punched someone at his hotel, according to reports.

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Farthing's Legal Troubles Pile Up

Farthing was arrested for the first time days after victory.
Source: UNSPLASH

Farthing was arrested for the first time days after victory.

Farthing was also arrested in Florida in November 2025 after hitting a parked car and fleeing the scene with his passenger on foot.

Additionally, the Powerball winner was detained for intimidating a witness during the legal process in February 2026.

More recently, in July 2026, the 51-year-old was arrested after allegedly strangling a woman in his house.

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Other Lottery Winners Faced Legal Trouble

Various lottery winners have broken the law following their wins.
Source: UNSPLASH

Various lottery winners have broken the law following their wins.

Farthing is far from the only big-money lottery winner to find himself in legal trouble.

Ronnie Music Jr. won $3million in 2015. Two years later, he was sentenced to 21 years behind bars for participating in a drug trafficking ring.

In 2012, Amanda Clayton was detained after continuing to collect food stamps after winning $1million.

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Multi-Million Dollar Drug Scheme

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Spiby's drug scheme was worth millions of dollars.
Source: UNSPLASH

Spiby's drug scheme was worth millions of dollars.

In Australia, Josh Spiby, who won a few million dollars, used the money to start an illegal counterfeit drug scheme selling diazepam pills.

When the drug ring was busted, it was worth around $560million.

Josh was 80 years old at the time of his arrest.

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