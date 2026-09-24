Hayden Panettiere's Parents Battling Over Jewelry Actress Was Wearing When She Died From Drug Overdose at 36
Sept. 24 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Hayden Panettiere's parents are still at odds over who should get some of the actress' personal property, RadarOnline.com can report.
According to the Greenville County coroner's report, the Heroes alum was wearing several stud-type earrings when she died, which were removed from her body during her autopsy. Her parents, Skip Panettiere and Lesley Vogel, were both informed of this update.
'Both Parties Were Informed of Personal Property'
They've since been unable, however, to reach an agreement about who will receive the earrings. One of them wants them shipped to North Carolina, while the other wants them shipped to California.
"This Senior Deputy contacted [redacted] and [redacted] to inform them that the autopsy has been completed and results are pending at this time," the coroner's report notes.
"Both parties were informed of personal property that was removed from the decedent during autopsy, which was logged into the property and evidence section of this report," it continues. "The property was placed in the Senior Deputy’s locker for safekeeping on this same date."
Hayden Panettiere's Parents Clash
The earrings will remain in that locker until Skip and Vogel make a decision.
"Both parties were informed that until they could reach an agreement regarding the decedent’s personal effects that they would not be released," the report states.
It also notes that the parents were told Hayden's body was ready to be released to a mortuary or funeral home.
Hayden Panettiere's Cause of Death
Hayden was found unresponsive at a North Carolina Airbnb on August 16 after a report of a cardiac arrest. She was 36. Her on-and-off boyfriend Brian Hickerson and his brother Zach were both at the scene.
Earlier this week, it was confirmed that the Nashville star died of an accidental overdose. Her cause of death has been attributed to the toxic effects of fentanyl, 4-ANPP, Alprazolam, Methocarbamol, and Quetiapine.
News of Hayden's death arrived just months after the release of her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning.
Hayden Panettiere's Memoir
In the memoir, she opened up about battling addiction, childhood stardom, postpartum depression, experiencing alleged domestic violence at the hands of Hickerson, and more.
"So many people have come up to me within the industry and outside of the industry and shared their stories with me and said, 'Because you’ve talked about your mental health, it gave me the courage to be honest about mine and get myself help, and you saved my life,'" Hayden revealed at a Los Angeles event shortly after the book's release.
“I can hopefully leave the world a better place than I found it," she added. "The strength is in our vulnerability.”