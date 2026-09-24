Hayden Panettiere's Parents Battling Over Jewelry Actress Was Wearing When She Died From Drug Overdose at 36

They've since been unable, however, to reach an agreement about who will receive the earrings. One of them wants them shipped to North Carolina, while the other wants them shipped to California.

"This Senior Deputy contacted [redacted] and [redacted] to inform them that the autopsy has been completed and results are pending at this time," the coroner's report notes.

"Both parties were informed of personal property that was removed from the decedent during autopsy, which was logged into the property and evidence section of this report," it continues. "The property was placed in the Senior Deputy’s locker for safekeeping on this same date."