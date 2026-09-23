Inside Hayden Panettiere's Final Day: Hours Before Trouble Ex-Boyfriend Brian Hickerson Discovered Actress 'Face Down in a Sitting Position'

Just a few hours later, Brian and his brother, Zach, would find her lifeless body in the living room.

After interviewing the star's friends and family, a report from the Greenville County Coroner's Office has concluded that Panettiere died of an accidental drug overdose.

According to the report, the Nashville actress had flown to Greenville from Los Angeles the day before her death and was staying with Brian and Zach at the Judson Mill Lofts apartment through an Airbnb rental.

That Sunday, Zach reportedly told detectives he woke up early to head to church. On his way out, he saw Panettiere applying makeup at 10:30 AM. It would be the last time he would see her alive.