Trump's 'Recycled' Sharks and Electric Boats Rant Sparks 'Dementia' Concerns as Prez Declares 'I'll Take the Electrocution'

Speaking to more than 100 hunters and outdoorsmen in the White House Rose Garden on September 17, Trump said he would rather risk electrocution than jump into the water near sharks if an electric boat began sinking, RadarOnline.com has learned.

President Donald Trump ’s attempt to connect with hunters and outdoorsmen took a strange turn when he revived his long-running hypothetical about electric boats, electrocution and sharks.

Trump, 80, recalled a conversation he said he had with a South Carolina boat manufacturer while discussing his opposition to electric boats.

“I said, ‘So if I’m in an electric boat and I see I’m going down and the water’s pouring in, so I know I’m gonna be electrocuted, but five yards away there are sharks. Do I take the electrocution or do I go swimming with the sharks?’” he said.

“And you know what my answer was? ‘I’ll take the electrocution, okay? I’ll take the electric,'" he remembered telling him. "But he didn’t know how to answer the question.”

“He said, ‘No idea.’ But what I did do is, it didn’t matter because I ended that nonsense,” Trump continued, referring to his past claim that the Biden administration wanted all boats to be electric.