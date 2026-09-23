Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Trump's 'Recycled' Sharks and Electric Boats Rant Sparks 'Dementia' Concerns as Prez Declares 'I'll Take the Electrocution'

Donald Trump told a rambling story about a shark and an electric boat during a recent speaking engagement.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump told a rambling story about a shark and an electric boat during a recent speaking engagement.

Sept. 23 2026, Published 7:09 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

President Donald Trump’s attempt to connect with hunters and outdoorsmen took a strange turn when he revived his long-running hypothetical about electric boats, electrocution and sharks.

Speaking to more than 100 hunters and outdoorsmen in the White House Rose Garden on September 17, Trump said he would rather risk electrocution than jump into the water near sharks if an electric boat began sinking, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement

The Shark Tale

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Donald Trump has addressed the hypothetical situation in the past.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has addressed the hypothetical situation in the past.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump, 80, recalled a conversation he said he had with a South Carolina boat manufacturer while discussing his opposition to electric boats.

“I said, ‘So if I’m in an electric boat and I see I’m going down and the water’s pouring in, so I know I’m gonna be electrocuted, but five yards away there are sharks. Do I take the electrocution or do I go swimming with the sharks?’” he said.

“And you know what my answer was? ‘I’ll take the electrocution, okay? I’ll take the electric,'" he remembered telling him. "But he didn’t know how to answer the question.”

“He said, ‘No idea.’ But what I did do is, it didn’t matter because I ended that nonsense,” Trump continued, referring to his past claim that the Biden administration wanted all boats to be electric.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump Sparks Health Concerns Over Repeated Storytelling

Donald Trump said he's prefer to risk electrocution than shark-infested waters.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said he's prefer to risk electrocution than shark-infested waters.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump's repetition of the hypothetical reignited dementia concerns online.

One critic on X shared an image that read in part: "Repeating stories or tasks is a common symptom in dementia, particularly in Alzheimer's disease and other forms like vascular or frontotemporal dementia."

Another person wrote, "Dementia Don is by leaps and bounds the stupidest president in American history."

A third critic added, "What in the world is this buffoon talking about? He's truly gone."

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump First Told the Story in 2023

Trump acknowledged that his shark and boat story gets a lot of attention from the media.
Source: MEGA

Trump acknowledged that his shark and boat story gets a lot of attention from the media.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump acknowledged that he has repeatedly told the story over the years.

“You remember this? I used to say it during the campaign, driving the press crazy, but people found it sort of amusing,” he said.

The president first told versions of the tale during his 2023 campaign. He returned to it during a June 2024 rally in Las Vegas, describing a sinking electric boat, an underwater battery, and a shark about 10 yards away.

Trump’s fascination with sharks has surfaced repeatedly since then. He also mentioned the animal while discussing plastic straws in February 2025. He revisited the topic once again during a December 2025 White House Christmas reception.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
President Donald Trump

EXCLUSIVE: Trump Faces Media Industry Revolt as 50+ Organizations Back CNN, Politico and MS NOW in White House Ban Fight

Photo of Kristi Noem

Kristi Noem Facing Severe Backlash After She Posts 'Disturbing' Photos of Dead Animal After Hunting Trip

Article continues below advertisement

How Boating Restrictions Have Changed

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Boating laws have changed under Trump.
Source: MEGA

Boating laws have changed under Trump.

His recent rant on sharks and electric boats came during a broader Rose Garden event where Trump announced new policies involving hunting, fishing and boating.

He also discussed federal restrictions designed to reduce vessel collisions with endangered North Atlantic whales. At the time, Trump mistakenly brought sharks into the discussion, saying regulators “didn’t want to hurt something in the water; they didn’t want to hurt sharks. It’s unbelievable.”

The president also repeated his claim that past administrations have pushed electric boats.

“We won with common sense. This stuff is common sense. They also — as you know — they wanted to make all boats electric, only electric,” Trump said.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.