Prince Harry Teleprompter Fail Leaves Duke Speechless Onstage — As He's Branded 'Empty-Headed' by Critics

Video from the event showed Harry delivering an impassioned address from the stage, declaring, "We don't have years for what comes next..." – until, suddenly, nothing came next.

The teleprompter appeared to go down, leaving the self-described online child safety advocate seemingly unable to continue his remarks without his prepared script.

An agonizing 11 seconds followed as Harry silently paced the stage, and the room grew so quiet that coughs could be heard from the audience.

After apparently realizing his teleprompter wasn't coming back to life, Harry muttered, "And that's it," as some audience members nervously laughed while Harry abruptly walked offstage after the blunder.