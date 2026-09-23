Prince Harry Teleprompter Fail Leaves Duke Speechless Onstage — As He's Branded 'Empty-Headed' by Critics
Sept. 23 2026, Published 6:30 p.m. ET
Prince Harry's nightmare month keeps getting worse, as the duke was left looking "empty-headed" when his teleprompter suddenly went down during a major speech, proving he couldn't ad-lib and ultimately forcing him to cut his remarks short, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 42-year-old "private citizen" was giving an address about the dangers of artificial intelligence at the Clinton Global Initiative event in New York City on Wednesday, September 23, when the prompter failed, causing Harry to fall silent.
Prince Harry Completely Shut Down Once Teleprompter Failed
Video from the event showed Harry delivering an impassioned address from the stage, declaring, "We don't have years for what comes next..." – until, suddenly, nothing came next.
The teleprompter appeared to go down, leaving the self-described online child safety advocate seemingly unable to continue his remarks without his prepared script.
An agonizing 11 seconds followed as Harry silently paced the stage, and the room grew so quiet that coughs could be heard from the audience.
After apparently realizing his teleprompter wasn't coming back to life, Harry muttered, "And that's it," as some audience members nervously laughed while Harry abruptly walked offstage after the blunder.
Prince Harry Makes Comeback After Teleprompter Is Fixed
Harry returned to the stage 40 minutes later to finally resume his carefully scripted address.
"Hello again. So AI got into my speech, so I was asked to come out and finish it," he told the audience, joking, "Interesting to see what it was so concerned about in part two."
This time, Harry warned that AI companion chatbots had allegedly contributed to the deaths of teenagers "who trusted them with things no child should have been left alone to ask an algorithm."
"Innovation has never required us to gamble with our children's lives. We should not accept that bargain now," Harry declared from his prepared remarks.
Critics Go Off on Prince Harry
As the blunder went viral, critics mocked Harry for failing to speak off-script on a topic he's spent years championing.
"Prince Harry proves he's an empty puppet with no thoughts in his head. When you're competent in a subject, you shouldn't have to fully rely on a teleprompter," one person sneered on X.
"He's lazy and unprepared. Knows very little about causes he supposedly has been passionate about for years, if not decades. His entire life is a sham," a second user huffed.
"Wow, he couldn't even speak off the cuff to finish his sentence? And ad-lib a little something? That was amazingly awkward. He should stay home," a third person shared.
"It's the same speech he gives everywhere he goes; how can he not remember any of it?" a fourth laughed about how often Harry has given scripted addresses on the topic.
Royal Head of Households Declares Sussexes Are 'Private Citizens'
Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, moved back to the U.K. in late August, following six years of trying to reinvent themselves as Hollywood power players in California.
After hoping to return into the “half-in, half-out” royal arrangement the late Queen Elizabeth II rejected during 2020's Megxit, the Sussexes were dealt a fresh blow when King Charles made it clear that the duo is still on the outs with the monarchy.
On September 7, the Lord Chamberlain issued a blunt letter on behalf of the King, reminding senior government and military officials that Harry and Markle are “no longer working members of the royal family.”
“The charitable work of the Duke and Duchess is a personal matter for them both and undertaken in their private capacity. In short, their position is akin to private citizens with commercial and charitable interests,” the letter declared, prompting the Sussexes' camp to fire back that they are not "private citizens" but "public figures."