EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump 'Loves' Viral AI-Generated Kissing Image 'as It Adds to Spread of Fake News'

The 80-year-old US president became the subject of the viral hoax after an artificial intelligence-generated image appeared online on September 14, seemingly depicting him kissing a woman resembling his 35-year-old personal assistant, Natalie Harp , on a golf course.

Donald Trump is said to "love" the extraordinary furor surrounding a fake image apparently showing him kissing a female aide because it further blurs the boundary between genuine and fabricated news, sources have exclusively told RadarOnline.com .

There are 2 versions of a photo that have gone viral that show Trump kissing Natalie Harp. One version is clear, the other is low res & blurry. The clear one is the original image & clearly AI generated. (Natalie's right hand has 6 fingers). The blurry one is much more… pic.twitter.com/C80lxkIWQb

The White House denounced the picture as bogus, while digital-forensics experts subsequently concluded that the most likely explanation was that the image was AI-generated.

A political source has now told us: "Trump actually loves the whole thing because, in his view, it adds to this world where the spread of fake news, as well as real news and entertainment, are all becoming increasingly difficult to separate.

"He thinks the media landscape has become a joke in many respects – something can appear online, get millions of views and become an enormous story before anybody can definitively establish where it came from.

"Trump has spent years accusing the media of spreading fake news and has himself shared manipulated and AI-generated material. From his perspective, something like this demonstrates just how difficult it has become to prove anything conclusively or hold anybody accountable for what starts spreading online."

There is no public evidence Trump has personally said he likes the image or endorsed its circulation.

The viral picture first appeared in a blurry form before spreading across Threads, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

Multiple versions subsequently emerged, complicating attempts by researchers to establish its precise origin.