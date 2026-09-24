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Home > News > Elizabeth Holmes

Disgraced Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes Set to Leave 'Cushy' Texas Lockup for Halfway House

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Source: A24/YouTube

Elizabeth Holmes is being moved to a halfway house in August 2027.

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Sept. 24 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

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Convicted fraudster Elizabeth Holmes reportedly has a release date from her "cushy" Texas Club Fed, but that doesn't mean she'll be a totally free woman, RadarOnline.com reports

The 42-year-old Theranos founder is now set to transfer from Federal Prison Camp Bryan on August 23, 2027, to a "Community Corrections Center," otherwise known as a halfway house, according to a notice sent to the victims of her crime, as reported by ABC.

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Elizabeth Holmes Moving to a 'State of the Art' Halfway House

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photo of Elizabeth Holmes
Source: MEGA

Holmes was once the toast of the tech world.

After the transfer, Holmes will live at the Austin Transitional Center in Del Valle, Texas.

It's described as a "state-of-the-art" 421-bed co-ed residential treatment center, and the halfway house is a sprawling 42,000-square-foot facility with 10 separate housing areas, five classrooms and treatment rooms, administrative offices, a maintenance department, and a full dining hall and kitchen.

At the heart of the facility is a large communal dining and meeting area overseen by a centrally located security monitoring station. The complex also includes an on-site medical office and client collection center.

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Halfway Houses Offer 'Some Degree of Freedom'

photo of Elizabeth Holmes
Source: MEGA

One person who spent time in a federal halfway house said it's not a 'cakewalk.'

Photos on social media show Holmes won't exactly be living in style, as most rooms feature rows of bunk beds with tall storage lockers in between and no privacy.

Media and tech reporter Matthew Keys responded to ABC News' X post, writing, "I served two months in a federal halfway house. They're not cakewalks, and far from the idea of 'you're being freed!' Yes, you get to experience a small degree of 'freedom,' but some opt to return to prison."

A second person noted, "She’s going to miss federal prison after a week in Del Valle."

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Elizabeth Holmes' Federal Prison Camp Knocked For Being Too 'Cushy'

Photo of FPC Bryan
Source: MEGA

Holmes has spent her entire sentence since reporting to prison in 2023 at FPC Bryan.

Holmes was slapped with an 11-year, three-month federal prison sentence in November 2022 after a jury convicted the disgraced former Silicon Valley darling on four fraud and conspiracy counts stemming from her spectacular blood-testing empire collapse.

She reported to FPC Bryan to begin serving her sentence on May 30, 2023, and is currently scheduled to be free from the federal prison system on February 22, 2030.

An initial uproar followed that the prison camp was too "cushy" for someone who, along with co-conspirator Sunny Balwani, was ordered to pay $452million in restitution for the massive fraud they committed against investors.

It's a world away from the razor wire, locked cells, and harsh restrictions associated with higher-security lockups.

The comparatively laid-back facility is a far cry from a traditional penitentiary, with dorm-style housing, more freedom to move around, and an array of wellness programs, including yoga, Pilates, and a fully stocked gym, as well as a "puppy program" that lets inmates care for and train young dogs.

Other famous inmates include Jeffrey Epstein's madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, and former Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star and telemarketing fraudster Jen Shah.

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photo of Elizabeth Holmes
Source: A24/YouTube

Holmes allowed a documentarian to live with and film her family in the weeks leading up to reporting to prison.

Holmes most recently made headlines when it was revealed that filmmaker Nathan Fielder had gone to extraordinary lengths for a new documentary, moving into the home she shared with partner Billy Evans and their children to capture the disgraced founder's final weeks of freedom before prison.

In You Can See Everything, which hits theaters on October 16, the infamous tech entrepreneur proclaims she "did not" do anything wrong and insists, "I don't have anything to hide," despite deceiving Theranos investors about the company's capabilities and financial health.

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