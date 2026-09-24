Disgraced Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes Set to Leave 'Cushy' Texas Lockup for Halfway House

Holmes was slapped with an 11-year, three-month federal prison sentence in November 2022 after a jury convicted the disgraced former Silicon Valley darling on four fraud and conspiracy counts stemming from her spectacular blood-testing empire collapse.

She reported to FPC Bryan to begin serving her sentence on May 30, 2023, and is currently scheduled to be free from the federal prison system on February 22, 2030.

An initial uproar followed that the prison camp was too "cushy" for someone who, along with co-conspirator Sunny Balwani, was ordered to pay $452million in restitution for the massive fraud they committed against investors.

It's a world away from the razor wire, locked cells, and harsh restrictions associated with higher-security lockups.

The comparatively laid-back facility is a far cry from a traditional penitentiary, with dorm-style housing, more freedom to move around, and an array of wellness programs, including yoga, Pilates, and a fully stocked gym, as well as a "puppy program" that lets inmates care for and train young dogs.

Other famous inmates include Jeffrey Epstein's madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, and former Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star and telemarketing fraudster Jen Shah.