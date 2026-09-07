$167Million Powerball Winner Busted for Fourth Time Since Jackpot Win — Now Accused of Strangling Woman
Sept. 7 2026, Published 10:45 a.m. ET
The winner of a $167million Powerball jackpot has been busted by police for the fourth time since his historic win, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
James Farthing – who waltzed off with Kentucky’s largest-ever Powerball prize last year – faces domestic violence charges for allegedly strangling a woman at his home on June 26, according to an arrest warrant.
James Farthing Crime History
It’s just the latest arrest for Farthing, 51, who made national news only weeks after claiming his winnings when he was busted in April 2025 for allegedly kicking a Florida deputy in the head.
He was also recently charged in a hit-and-run that took place last November after allegedly smashing his Corvette into the back of another car in Lexington and fleeing the scene on foot.
A History of Run-Ins With the Law
Farthing was also arrested this February and charged with intimidating a participant in the legal process, according to reports. And burglary and marijuana charges against him were dismissed in May after his ex-girlfriend testified she misplaced money she initially reported stolen.
After his latest bust, Farthing entered not guilty pleas for strangulation and assault. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim and to wear a monitoring device.
But he’s not the only lottery winner whose sudden fortune led to ruin.
A Tragic Pattern Among Lottery Winners
Jack Whittaker's 2002 Powerball win of $315million attracted lawsuits, thefts, and personal tragedy, including his granddaughter's death from a drug overdose. He later admitted he wished he'd torn up the ticket.
Within two years of winning $31million in the Texas lottery in 1997, Billie Bob Harrell Jr. was broke and divorced after giving away money to friends, family, and strangers. That led to depression and eventually suicide.