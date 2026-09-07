NYC Couple Horrified After Stranger Breaks Into Their Apartment and Makes Herself at Home While They're on Vacation

Her husband, Bill Kim, adds: "I just could not believe what I was seeing! If we didn’t have a security camera set up, would she just have stayed? This was almost 11 p.m. at night. Would she have slept in our bed?"

To make matters worse, the squatter found the camera watching her – and ripped it off its spot on a bookshelf.

The horrified couple, both 28, later learned the doorman at their ritzy building in Long Island City, Queens, had given their apartment key to the woman — after she claimed to be their dog walker.

But the illegal entry on July 24 "completely derailed" the final night of the Kims' vacation at Yellowstone National Park, says Bill.