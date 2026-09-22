Florida Mom's Husband Claims They Were 'Happily Married and Living Together' Before She Admitted to Incest With Her 22-Year-Old Son

According to the arrest report, Christina tried to cover up the affair. After Shane exposed the alleged incest and was arrested, he reportedly called his mom from jail on a recorded line, and per the sheriff's records, she asked him if he wanted to "stop doing what we do."

But to do that, Christina scolded that her son needed to "tell Terry that you're a liar and you only said that because you were mad."

It's not clear what exactly Shane may have told his stepfather, but Christina wasn't done with her demands, telling Shane, "Before you get in my car, when I pick you up. I want that phone in my hand, because I will delete all evidence in that phone."