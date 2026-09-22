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Home > News > Florida

Florida Mom's Husband Claims They Were 'Happily Married and Living Together' Before She Admitted to Incest With Her 22-Year-Old Son

Mother-son duo Christina and Shane Clemens were taken to a Florida jail on charges of incest.
Source: PCSO; @POLKSHERIFF/INSTAGRAM

Mother-son duo Christina and Shane Clemens were taken to a Florida jail on charges of incest.

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Sept. 22 2026, Published 4:20 p.m. ET

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A Florida husband thought he and his wife were happily married until he learned his spouse was having a secret sexual affair with her biological son, RadarOnline.com can report.

Terry Clemens was apparently clueless that Christina and her son Shane were having incestuous relations in the home the three shared.

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Terry Clemens Suspected Something Was Happening Between the Mother and Son

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Their alleged affair took place in their shared home in Lakeland Florida.
Source: @fox13tampa/YOUTUBE

Their alleged affair took place in their shared home in Lakeland, Florida.

According to an affidavit obtained by Radar, Polk County deputies were called to the Lakeland home on reports that Shane, 22, had allegedly hit his 46-year-old mother during an argument.

It was later revealed that the fight apparently erupted after Shane told his mother he wanted to "stop having sexual intercourse with her."

As part of their investigation, authorities interviewed Christina's husband of 10 years, Terry. As Sheriff Grady Judd relayed on his viral YouTube channel, news of the affair was unexpected.

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Source: @POLKSHERIFF/YOUTUBE

"So, we put the case together, and we asked Christina's husband, 'Are y'all happily married and living together?' He said, 'Oh, yeah,'" Grady shared. Then he asked if Terry was aware that his wife was having s-- with her son.

Grady recalled, "He said, 'No, I absolutely was not, but I think I am a little suspicious that they used to go in the master bedroom and lock the door.'"

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Christina Clemens Tried Keep the Affair a Secret

Photo of Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd
Source: @POLKSHERIFF/YOUTUBE

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd explained the arrest on his YouTube channel.

According to the arrest report, Christina tried to cover up the affair. After Shane exposed the alleged incest and was arrested, he reportedly called his mom from jail on a recorded line, and per the sheriff's records, she asked him if he wanted to "stop doing what we do."

But to do that, Christina scolded that her son needed to "tell Terry that you're a liar and you only said that because you were mad."

It's not clear what exactly Shane may have told his stepfather, but Christina wasn't done with her demands, telling Shane, "Before you get in my car, when I pick you up. I want that phone in my hand, because I will delete all evidence in that phone."

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Christina and Shane Clemens Allegedly 'Used Adult Toys' During Their Intimacy

Photo of Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd
Source: @POLKSHERIFF/YOUTUBE

Judd explained how the alleged affair was discover by authorities.

And it seems there may have been lots of "evidence" to erase. As Radar revealed, the mother-son duo allegedly liked to use a variety of "sexual toys" that were "next to her bed" and recorded their incestuous activities.

According to the affidavit, "Shane confirmed Christina utilizes sexual toys that are next to her bed," and there are also "cameras in the living room and bedroom that record the incidents."

The responding officer noted in particular that Christina would "put on a purple strap-on p-nis and insert it into his an-s." The couple also reportedly engaged in what was described as "oral, regular and an-l s-x."

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Shane Clemens Confesses?

Shane confessed he had s-x with his mom just two days before deputies were called.
Source: UNSPLASH

Shane Clemens confessed he had s-- with his mom just two days before deputies were called.

The affair may have remained a mystery had Christina not called deputies after Shane allegedly hit her. It was during that initial investigation that Shane declared, "Well, I tell you what. I've been having s-- with my mama since I was 18 years old," according to Judd.

The son clarified that they had had s-- just two days before their arrest.

When asked about Shane's claims, Christina apparently confirmed the affair, while justifying that the two had been intimate "only about a hundred times."

The two will be reunited next month, when they face arraignment at a court hearing.

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