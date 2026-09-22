Prince Harry 'in Talks' to Make Documentary About Late Mom Princess Diana to Mark 30th Anniversary of Her Death

He has reportedly already approached a number of her friends and relatives about taking part in a potential program, including her brother, Earl Spencer.

Spencer revealed in his bombshell autobiography, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, that he deliberately chose to write a book rather than appear as what he described as a "talking head" in one of the many productions being planned about his sister.

A source close to Harry told the Mirror: "The Duke has discussed a number of possible projects to mark the 30th anniversary of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales's passing, and is still considering the most meaningful way to honor her legacy."