Prince Harry 'in Talks' to Make Documentary About Late Mom Princess Diana to Mark 30th Anniversary of Her Death
Sept. 22 2026, Published 4:03 p.m. ET
Prince Harry is reportedly in talks to make a documentary about his late mother, Princess Diana.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that the Duke of Sussex, 42, wants to commemorate the 30th anniversary of her death next year by honoring her "in the most meaningful way," according to insiders.
Harry's Bid to Honor Mom's Legacy
He has reportedly already approached a number of her friends and relatives about taking part in a potential program, including her brother, Earl Spencer.
Spencer revealed in his bombshell autobiography, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, that he deliberately chose to write a book rather than appear as what he described as a "talking head" in one of the many productions being planned about his sister.
A source close to Harry told the Mirror: "The Duke has discussed a number of possible projects to mark the 30th anniversary of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales's passing, and is still considering the most meaningful way to honor her legacy."
Archewell Productions Expected to Produce Doc
The documentary is expected to be produced through Harry and wife Meghan Markle's Archewell Productions, which has a first-look deal with Netflix.
The Duke’s planned documentary about Diana is likely to cause further friction between himself and warring brother Prince William, as well as King Charles, who is still said to be seething over claims made by Spencer in his new memoir.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Spencer claimed Charles, 77, sounded "giddily elated" after Diana, 36, died in Paris in 1997.
Harry Allegedly 'Helped Craft' Uncle's Explosive Book
To add further frustration, Harry was allegedly made aware of the material in the book before it was published, sparking rumors that he may have helped his uncle craft the book.
And one royal source claimed: "There are inevitably suspicions about Harry because he and Charles Spencer have become much closer and Harry has spent time at Althorp. People around the family are asking whether this book was discussed and whether Harry helped cook it up by offering his own recollections or encouragement."
"Nobody can say Harry helped write it, and that distinction is important," the source continued. "But there is a feeling among some royal figures that it would be extraordinary if he knew nothing about a project containing allegations this damaging about his father."
"The concern is that Harry's own grievances with the royal family and his father overlap in places with his uncle's account. That has inevitably prompted people to wonder whether conversations between them helped shape the atmosphere surrounding the book, even if Harry never saw a manuscript."
Another insider said: "There will be people accusing Harry of helping concoct this book because it fits an existing narrative about his relationship with the Royal Family. But suspicion isn't proof. What can fairly be asked is what Harry knew, when he knew it, and whether he discussed Diana and Charles with his uncle while the book was being prepared."
Spencer has said the memoir is his attempt to record his own memories of his sister.
He adde, "The aim of this book is to tell the truth about Diana from her brother's perspective… I want to speak on Diana's behalf and do so in an openly positive way."