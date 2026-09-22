Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Prince Harry

Prince Harry 'in Talks' to Make Documentary About Late Mom Princess Diana to Mark 30th Anniversary of Her Death

picture of prince harry and princess diana
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry is reportedly 'in talks' to make a documentary about his late mom Princess Diana.

Contact us by Email

Sept. 22 2026, Published 4:03 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Prince Harry is reportedly in talks to make a documentary about his late mother, Princess Diana.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that the Duke of Sussex, 42, wants to commemorate the 30th anniversary of her death next year by honoring her "in the most meaningful way," according to insiders.

Article continues below advertisement

Harry's Bid to Honor Mom's Legacy

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of prince harry
Source: MEGA

Harry has reportedly discussed several potential projects regarding Diana.

Article continues below advertisement

He has reportedly already approached a number of her friends and relatives about taking part in a potential program, including her brother, Earl Spencer.

Spencer revealed in his bombshell autobiography, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, that he deliberately chose to write a book rather than appear as what he described as a "talking head" in one of the many productions being planned about his sister.

A source close to Harry told the Mirror: "The Duke has discussed a number of possible projects to mark the 30th anniversary of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales's passing, and is still considering the most meaningful way to honor her legacy."

Article continues below advertisement

Archewell Productions Expected to Produce Doc

picture of prince harry and meghan markle
Source: MEGA

Harry and Meghan's production company are likely to produce the project.

Article continues below advertisement

The documentary is expected to be produced through Harry and wife Meghan Markle's Archewell Productions, which has a first-look deal with Netflix.

The Duke’s planned documentary about Diana is likely to cause further friction between himself and warring brother Prince William, as well as King Charles, who is still said to be seething over claims made by Spencer in his new memoir.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Spencer claimed Charles, 77, sounded "giddily elated" after Diana, 36, died in Paris in 1997.

Article continues below advertisement

Harry Allegedly 'Helped Craft' Uncle's Explosive Book

picture of prince harry
Source: MEGA

Harry was reportedly made aware of the material in Earl Spencer's bombshell book.

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Photo of Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth II

EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana's 'Humiliating' HRH Loss Saved Her Burial From Royal Control, Brother Charles Spencer Claims

Photo of Prince Harry

Prince Harry Brutally Ignored by Students During U.K. School Visit: 'A New Level of Cringe Unlocked'

Article continues below advertisement

To add further frustration, Harry was allegedly made aware of the material in the book before it was published, sparking rumors that he may have helped his uncle craft the book.

And one royal source claimed: "There are inevitably suspicions about Harry because he and Charles Spencer have become much closer and Harry has spent time at Althorp. People around the family are asking whether this book was discussed and whether Harry helped cook it up by offering his own recollections or encouragement."

"Nobody can say Harry helped write it, and that distinction is important," the source continued. "But there is a feeling among some royal figures that it would be extraordinary if he knew nothing about a project containing allegations this damaging about his father."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of princess harry and princess diana
Source: MEGA

Harry has his own grievances with the royal family regarding how Diana was treated.

"The concern is that Harry's own grievances with the royal family and his father overlap in places with his uncle's account. That has inevitably prompted people to wonder whether conversations between them helped shape the atmosphere surrounding the book, even if Harry never saw a manuscript."

Another insider said: "There will be people accusing Harry of helping concoct this book because it fits an existing narrative about his relationship with the Royal Family. But suspicion isn't proof. What can fairly be asked is what Harry knew, when he knew it, and whether he discussed Diana and Charles with his uncle while the book was being prepared."

Spencer has said the memoir is his attempt to record his own memories of his sister.

He adde, "The aim of this book is to tell the truth about Diana from her brother's perspective… I want to speak on Diana's behalf and do so in an openly positive way."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.