Trump Claims Don Jr. Paid Back Russian Oligarch Who Shelled Out Hundreds of Thousands on His Wedding Party — Following Intense Backlash

The wedding ceremony itself was separate from the celebrations Kremlev helped fund. Anderson and Don Jr. previously said Kremlev “very generously hosted two incredible nights of celebrations for us AFTER our wedding,” per the The New York Times.

The couple described the contribution as “an extraordinarily generous wedding gift from a friend, and something for which we were and remain incredibly grateful.”

Trump continued to defend the arrangement, despite noting that his son had decided to return the money, USA Today reported.

“That’s very common; I’ve heard of many people giving wedding parties,” the POTUS claimed. “With all of that being said, I understand that Don has paid him back.”