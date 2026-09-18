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EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Accused of 'Helping Cook Up' Earl Spencer's Explosive Diana Book

Split photos of Earl Spencer, Prince Harry and 'Swan Song: Diana, My Sister'
Source: penguinrandomhouse.com;MEGA

Prince Harry has been accused of helping Earl Spencer 'cook up' his Princess Diana book.

Sept. 18 2026, Published 6:32 p.m. ET

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Prince Harry has been accused of helping "cook up" Earl Spencer's explosive new Princess Diana memoir, with sources telling RadarOnline.com the Duke of Sussex knew about its bombshell claims before publication.

The 42-year-old prince has grown increasingly close to his uncle Spencer, 62, and insiders tell us he discussed the Swan Song: Diana, My Sister memoir during a visit to Althorp, Diana's ancestral home.

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Suspicion Over Harry's Involvement in Spencer Memoir

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Split photo of Prince Harry and 'Swan Song: Diana, My Sister'
Source: penguinrandomhouse.com;MEGA

Prince Harry faced mounting accusations over helping craft Earl Spencer's book.

Spencer's book, set to be published on September 22, contains incendiary allegations about King Charles, 77, including Spencer's claim he sounded "giddily elated" after Diana, 36, died in Paris in 1997.

Harry allegedly was aware of some of the material.

And one royal source claimed: "There are inevitably suspicions about Harry because he and Charles Spencer have become much closer and Harry has spent time at Althorp. People around the family are asking whether this book was discussed and whether Harry helped cook it up by offering his own recollections or encouragement.

"Nobody can say Harry helped write it, and that distinction is important. But there is a feeling among some royal figures that it would be extraordinary if he knew nothing about a project containing allegations this damaging about his father.

"The concern is that Harry's own grievances with the royal family and his father overlap in places with his uncle's account. That has inevitably prompted people to wonder whether conversations between them helped shape the atmosphere surrounding the book, even if Harry never saw a manuscript."

Another insider said: "There will be people accusing Harry of helping concoct this book because it fits an existing narrative about his relationship with the Royal Family. But suspicion isn't proof. What can fairly be asked is what Harry knew, when he knew it, and whether he discussed Diana and Charles with his uncle while the book was being prepared."

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'I Want To Speak on Diana's Behalf'

Photo of Earl Spencer
Source: MEGA

Earl Spencer said his memoir shared Diana's story from his perspective.

Spencer has said the memoir is his attempt to record his own memories of his sister rather than an attack orchestrated with Harry.

He added: "The aim of this book is to tell the truth about Diana from her brother's perspective… I want to speak on Diana's behalf and do so in an openly positive way."

The book revisits the extraordinary week following Diana's death, including the dispute over whether William, then 15, and Harry, then 12, should walk behind their mother's coffin.

Spencer claims he fiercely opposed their participation and subsequently became embroiled in an angry telephone exchange with Charles.

He alleges Charles told him: "Rest assured, we'll forget her soon enough."

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Buckingham Palace Challenges Diana Memoir Allegations

Split photos of Earl Spencer and King Charles
Source: MEGA

Buckingham Palace challenged Earl Spencer's account of King Charles.

Buckingham Palace has taken the unusual step of responding publicly to the allegation.

A spokesperson said: "While we do not comment on books as a matter of principle, His Majesty is mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgement and colour memory in ways others do not recognise, even many years after such a loss."

Spencer also claims Charles sounded "giddily elated – like a lottery winner" when speaking to him following Diana's fatal crash, a characterization challenged by the Palace.

Harry has not publicly endorsed those allegations.

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Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry returned to Britain with Meghan Markle and their children.

The memoir marks the first time Spencer has written at length about his relationship with Diana and the circumstances surrounding her death.

Harry recently returned to live in his UK homeland with his wife Meghan Markle, and their two children, Archie and Lilibet, and has been slapped with a letter from King Charles asserting he and Markle are not to be considered working royals.

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