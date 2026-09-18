EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Accused of 'Helping Cook Up' Earl Spencer's Explosive Diana Book

Spencer's book, set to be published on September 22, contains incendiary allegations about King Charles, 77, including Spencer's claim he sounded "giddily elated" after Diana, 36, died in Paris in 1997.

Harry allegedly was aware of some of the material.

And one royal source claimed: "There are inevitably suspicions about Harry because he and Charles Spencer have become much closer and Harry has spent time at Althorp. People around the family are asking whether this book was discussed and whether Harry helped cook it up by offering his own recollections or encouragement.

"Nobody can say Harry helped write it, and that distinction is important. But there is a feeling among some royal figures that it would be extraordinary if he knew nothing about a project containing allegations this damaging about his father.

"The concern is that Harry's own grievances with the royal family and his father overlap in places with his uncle's account. That has inevitably prompted people to wonder whether conversations between them helped shape the atmosphere surrounding the book, even if Harry never saw a manuscript."

Another insider said: "There will be people accusing Harry of helping concoct this book because it fits an existing narrative about his relationship with the Royal Family. But suspicion isn't proof. What can fairly be asked is what Harry knew, when he knew it, and whether he discussed Diana and Charles with his uncle while the book was being prepared."