Influencer, 21, Shot Dead in Front of Dad After Being Dragged From Her Home in Alleged Gang Hit

In the midst of an investigation into a retired cop's murder, 21-year-old influencer Evelyn Lima Dantas was repeatedly shot on the sidewalk in front of her dad after being dragged out of her home, RadarOnline.com can report.

The Brazilian content creator, who had more than 140,000 followers, was murdered on Wednesday, September 16, days after being released from police custody for suspected involvement in the death of 56-year-old Antonio Anildo Alves on July 29. Officers responded to the call around 3:30 am after neighbors reported gunshots and found Dantas' body covered with a sheet in the street, according to Brazilian news outlet g1.