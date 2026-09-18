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Home > News > crime

Influencer, 21, Shot Dead in Front of Dad After Being Dragged From Her Home in Alleged Gang Hit

Photo of Evelyn Lima Dantas
Source: @eudonatoevellyn45/TikTok

21-year-old influencer Evelyn Lima Dantas was shot to death outside her home as her father watched.

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Sept. 18 2026, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

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In the midst of an investigation into a retired cop's murder, 21-year-old influencer Evelyn Lima Dantas was repeatedly shot on the sidewalk in front of her dad after being dragged out of her home, RadarOnline.com can report.

The Brazilian content creator, who had more than 140,000 followers, was murdered on Wednesday, September 16, days after being released from police custody for suspected involvement in the death of 56-year-old Antonio Anildo Alves on July 29. Officers responded to the call around 3:30 am after neighbors reported gunshots and found Dantas' body covered with a sheet in the street, according to Brazilian news outlet g1.

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A Possible Connection to Pure Third Command

Photo of Evelyn Lima Dantas
Source: @eudonatoevellyn45/TikTok

The tag 'TCP' was left behind on the victims' family home following the shooting.

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Her family described the details of two men entering the home, forcing Dantas outside and shooting her before fleeing in a car.

The attackers left the letters "TCP" spray-painted on the family's house, a suspected connection to Rio de Janeiro's second-most powerful gang, Terceiro Comando Puro, or Pure Third Command.

The group formed in 2002, breaking away from an older gang called the Third Command, and continues to deal with illegal trade and money laundering.

Dantas was previously arrested by police on suspicion of assisting the gang with drug trafficking.

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Evelyn Lima Dantas Lived a Curated Life Online

Photo of Evelyn Dantas from TikTok.
Source: @eudonatoevellyn45/TikTok

Dantas frequently shared her glam and fitness lifestyle with her loved ones online.

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Dantas last posted on TikTok in January 2025, an account that has garnered over 1.5 million likes. Her Instagram profile was deactivated on Wednesday.

She shared videos with her loved ones while showcasing her beauty lifestyle and fitness journey.

Dantas' carefully curated, public online life gave no indications to her legal troubles or alleged gang affiliations.

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The Investigation Remains Open

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Dantas had already been arrested earlier this summer in relation to the murder of retired cop Antonio Anildo Alves.
Source: @eudonatoevellyn45/TikTok

Dantas had already been arrested earlier this summer in relation to the murder of retired cop Antonio Anildo Alves.

Taking Dantas' legal history into account, police are looking into a possible retribution or cover-up case related to TCP, as the theory has yet to be proven.

No arrests have been made at this time, as this continues to be an ongoing investigation.

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