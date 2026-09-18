'Pathetic' Ted Cruz Facing Heavy Scrutiny From Critics After He Brands Trump a 'Genius' For Insulting Him

During his appearance on Miranda Devine's Pod Force One podcast, Cruz, 55, praised Trump’s strategy of attacking him during the 2016 campaign, saying, "the man has an instinctual genius."

He specifically said Trump's "Lyin' Ted" nickname was "politically very effective."

When Trump and Cruz were political opponents during the 2016 Republican presidential primaries, Trump repeatedly called him "Lyin' Ted," attacked Cruz's wife, Heidi, and promoted an unsubstantiated claim that Cruz's father, Rafael Cruz, was the man pictured with Lee Harvey Oswald, the assassin of President John F. Kennedy.

Fact-checkers found no evidence that the man in the photograph was Cruz's dad.