Joy Behar Takes Over as Moderator on 'The View' as Whoopi Goldberg Announces She's Taking a Hiatus
Sept. 18 2026, Updated 6:15 p.m. ET
Joy Behar is taking the helm of The View while Whoopi Goldberg goes on a partial hiatus, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Wednesday, September 16, the hit morning show's executive producer Brian Teta confirmed Behar would be taking over as moderator for a few weeks while Goldberg filmed a new movie.
Whoopi Goldberg Will Miss Nearly 2 Weeks of 'The View'
During a recent installment of their Behind the Table podcast, Teta explained that Goldberg would be gone "over the next two weeks," but would still be on the show on Mondays.
"Then the rest of the weeks, we’re going to have filling in for you some of our old friends, cohosts from The View," he added.
"We’re going to have Lisa Ling. We’re going to have Starr Jones, Sherri Shepherd, and Debbie Matenoupoulos," he continued. "So Joy will be moderating, and they’ll be filling in Tuesday, Wednesday, (and) Thursday."
Whoopi Goldberg Teases Joy Behar
Goldberg couldn't help but make a playful dig at her longtime co-host.
"Is Joy up for it?" she teased.
"Joy is up for it. She’s always excited to moderate," Teta replied. "And each day, we’ll have, I think we’ll have Starr and Lisa for two days and Debbie for one."
Whoopi Goldberg Shares Details on Her New Movie
Goldberg's upcoming project is called Women Like Us.
"It’s five really wonderful women, several of whom I’ve worked with before (and) it’s about change and getting older and having fun with your friends and people who get you," the actress explained to Teta. "It’s about finding your people."
Aside from Goldberg, the comedy will star Vanessa Williams, Vivica A. Fox and Jenifer Lewis.
It's being produced by Higher Ground Productions, which was created by former President Barack Obama and his wife, former First Lady Michelle Obama, in 2018. According to Variety, it will premiere on Netflix.
Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar Celebrate Milestones
This comes after Behar and Goldberg both reached major career milestones on The View. Earlier this month, Goldberg confirmed Behar had appeared on nearly every season of the show.
"She has been here for 28 out of the 30 seasons, which means she has now officially hosted more seasons of an American talk show than any other woman," she announced.
Meanwhile, the Sister Act star is celebrating her 20th season on the show. She first joined in September 2007.
"It’s been such an honor learning from both of you how to navigate this table," Sunny Hostin said at the time.
Behar joked, "You’re saying we’re the queen b-----s."
"You are, you are," Hostin replied. "But it’s been lovely because I know when I first came on, you said something like, ‘This is a game of volleyball. This is a game where you get the ball, and you hit it. Don’t keep it too long.’ Right. Whoopi would always say, ‘Don’t look at the comments, girl. Don’t look at the comments. Don’t look on social media. Don’t do that to yourself. Don’t read the press. Just be honest with yourself and who you are,’ and you’re our fearless leaders."