Joy Behar Takes Over as Moderator on 'The View' as Whoopi Goldberg Announces She's Taking a Hiatus

This comes after Behar and Goldberg both reached major career milestones on The View. Earlier this month, Goldberg confirmed Behar had appeared on nearly every season of the show.

"She has been here for 28 out of the 30 seasons, which means she has now officially hosted more seasons of an American talk show than any other woman," she announced.

Meanwhile, the Sister Act star is celebrating her 20th season on the show. She first joined in September 2007.

"It’s been such an honor learning from both of you how to navigate this table," Sunny Hostin said at the time.

Behar joked, "You’re saying we’re the queen b-----s."

"You are, you are," Hostin replied. "But it’s been lovely because I know when I first came on, you said something like, ‘This is a game of volleyball. This is a game where you get the ball, and you hit it. Don’t keep it too long.’ Right. Whoopi would always say, ‘Don’t look at the comments, girl. Don’t look at the comments. Don’t look on social media. Don’t do that to yourself. Don’t read the press. Just be honest with yourself and who you are,’ and you’re our fearless leaders."