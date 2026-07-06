Whoopi Missing From 'The View': Goldberg Stranded in Italy After Volcano Eruption — As 2 Other Co-Hosts Also Bail on Show

Addressing Goldberg's absence, Behar quipped, "Whoopi is using the old volcano excuse."

The show then played a clip of Goldberg explaining what had happened.

"I am in Sicily, and Mount Etna, one of our active volcanoes here in Italy, decided to go off today," she shared.

The Color Purple actress, 70, added that she's "spent most of the day trying to get back" to the U.S., but "all of the airports are closed" in the area.

"So, I will be back as soon as I can," Goldberg said. "I know that we got all kinds of stories about our different vacations. Well, I think my story just takes the cake. A volcano ate my homework!"