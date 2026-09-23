Sunny Hostin Admits She Was a Lone Holdout Juror in 1991 'Cannibal' Murder Trial — And Leaves 'The View' Co-Hosts Stunned

The case was declared a mistrial after the jury failed to reach a unanimous decision after days of deliberation, as one man on the jury refused to change his vote.

"The reason I felt so strongly about this holdout juror is that I was a holdout juror in the Daniel Rakowitz case," Hostin shared. "I don’t know if people remember it, the Butcher of Tompkins Square Park."

Her confession seemingly left the panel stunned.

Joy Behar cut in, "The guy who ate the victims?" and Alyssa Farah Griffin exclaimed, "You were on that jury?!"