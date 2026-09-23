Olympic Golden Girl Simone Biles Claims 3 Masked Men Broke Into Chicago Home and Stole Her Porsche
Sept. 23 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Olympic golden girl Simone Biles has claimed three masked men broke into her house and stole her prized Porsche, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The gymnast, 29, opened up about the scare during a "get ready with me" TikTok video.
'I Feel Like I Need a Reality TV Show'
The seven-time Olympic gold medalist said: "I feel like I need a new car because during our last few months in Chicago, three men in masks came to our house and stole my Porsche.
"But that's another story. If you guys wanna know, I'll do a story time on that."
Biles indicated that the car theft is just one of numerous bizarre incidents that she experiences semi-regularly.
She explained: "I feel like I need a reality TV show. The things that happen to me are absolutely insanity.
"And so it would be really easy for producers to just film regularly. That is one of the reasons why we also got our Doberman."
Simone Biles Retrieves Stolen Car
The athlete, who is married to NFL star Jonathan Owens, clarified that she eventually got the car back from the thieves. "Yes, we recovered the car, on to the next," she admitted.
The incident comes months after the athlete revealed she "almost died" following a mysterious medical emergency.
Writing on her Instagram Stories in June, she said: "I'm not one to normally share things like this because I value privacy in today’s age. “But almost dying wasn’t on my bingo card earlier this week."
"This was one of, if not the scariest experiences of my life, especially since Jonathan was in Indy for practices," she added about Owens, who was at his NFL preseason practice with the Indianapolis Colts.
Doberman Ear 'Cropping' Controversy
The following month, Biles revealed she was back in the hospital after the medical emergency.
At the time, she posted a black-and-white photo of herself in a hospital gown and shower cap next to her husband.
Biles was previously blasted by animal rights groups after allegedly chopping off her new Doberman’s ears in an "excruciatingly painful" procedure.
She posted a snap of the dog on social media alongside Owens and the breeder, and fans noticed how the dog appears to have undergone a cropping procedure, sparking a flood of angry comments.
And animal welfare charity PETA voiced its displeasure at the mutt’s new owners
The organization said in a statement: "We were stunned when we saw you purchased a dog from a breeder, and judging from the comments online, we weren't alone.
"Then you went another step further and had the puppy’s ears chopped off?
"Ear cropping is excruciatingly painful and, as cruel as it sounds, permanently disfiguring them for no reason other than to achieve a certain look. Many veterinarians refuse to perform the procedure, which has been banned in many European countries."
They added, "Dogs love us just the way we are – the very least we can do is return the favor and never subject them to mutilation surgeries like the one your new puppy endured."