Olympic Golden Girl Simone Biles Claims 3 Masked Men Broke Into Chicago Home and Stole Her Porsche

The seven-time Olympic gold medalist said: "I feel like I need a new car because during our last few months in Chicago, three men in masks came to our house and stole my Porsche.

"But that's another story. If you guys wanna know, I'll do a story time on that."

Biles indicated that the car theft is just one of numerous bizarre incidents that she experiences semi-regularly.

She explained: "I feel like I need a reality TV show. The things that happen to me are absolutely insanity.

"And so it would be really easy for producers to just film regularly. That is one of the reasons why we also got our Doberman."