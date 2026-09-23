'Home Improvement' Star Jonathan Taylor Thomas, 45, Detained For 'Resisting Police Officer' and 'Being Drunk in Public'

Thomas has spent years living out of the Hollywood spotlight, making it an extra-special treat for nostalgic fans when he recently reunited with his Home Improvement TV mom, Richardson, 75, and on-screen younger brother, Taran Noah Smith, 42, who played Mark Taylor.

The actress shared a photo with her two former castmates on July 29, with Thomas looking sharp in a long-sleeved black sweater and black wide-rimmed glasses.

"My boys," Richardson wrote in the heartwarming caption, as fans recalled how Thomas was such a teen heartthrob back in the day.

"Well, my JTT crush is back in full force," one person commented, while a second wrote, "I'll never outgrow my JTT phase, I fear."

"Thank you for sharing this!!! I love seeing Jonathan when we can; I thought I'd marry him when I was 10," a third user swooned, while a fourth pointed out just how reclusive the former actor is, writing, "A rare JTT sighting, d--- that's crazy."