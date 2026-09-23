'Home Improvement' Star Jonathan Taylor Thomas, 45, Detained For 'Resisting Police Officer' and 'Being Drunk in Public'
Sept. 23 2026, Published 3:51 p.m. ET
Former child star Jonathan Taylor Thomas has found himself in trouble with the law for allegedly obstructing or resisting an officer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 45-year-old Home Improvement alum was a passenger in a car pulled over in Westlake Village, California, on Monday, September 21, when he got out of the vehicle, ignoring the officer's commands to stay inside.
Jonathan Taylor Thomas Detained By Sheriff's Deputies
Thomas, who was allegedly "drunk in public" at the time, refused to go back inside the car and was "uncooperative" and resisted officers, TMZ reported.
The former actor was detained and hauled away to the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station, where he was briefly jailed and released later that day.
The driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI, the LA County Sheriff's Department said.
Jonathan Taylor Thomas Got His Big Break on 'Home Improvement'
Thomas starred as middle child Randy Taylor on ABC's beloved sitcom starring Tim Allen and Patricia Richardson. The show ran for eight seasons from 1991 through 1998.
Thomas started acting at age eight, getting his big break when he was cast on Home Improvement the following year.
Despite starring on one of TV's most beloved sitcoms, Thomas largely turned his back on Hollywood, taking on only a handful of acting roles in the years that followed. His most recent role came in 2015, when he reunited with his former TV dad on Last Man Standing, appearing in four episodes as the restaurant boss of Allen's on-screen daughter.
Jonathan Taylor Thomas's Rare Sighting Thanks to Co-Star Patricia Richardson
Thomas has spent years living out of the Hollywood spotlight, making it an extra-special treat for nostalgic fans when he recently reunited with his Home Improvement TV mom, Richardson, 75, and on-screen younger brother, Taran Noah Smith, 42, who played Mark Taylor.
The actress shared a photo with her two former castmates on July 29, with Thomas looking sharp in a long-sleeved black sweater and black wide-rimmed glasses.
"My boys," Richardson wrote in the heartwarming caption, as fans recalled how Thomas was such a teen heartthrob back in the day.
"Well, my JTT crush is back in full force," one person commented, while a second wrote, "I'll never outgrow my JTT phase, I fear."
"Thank you for sharing this!!! I love seeing Jonathan when we can; I thought I'd marry him when I was 10," a third user swooned, while a fourth pointed out just how reclusive the former actor is, writing, "A rare JTT sighting, d--- that's crazy."
Jonathan Taylor Thomas 'Never Took Fame Too Seriously'
Thomas has virtually vanished from the public eye, with no known public social media accounts and only rare sightings over the years. He was last photographed out and about in 2021, walking his dog and wearing a COVID-era face mask pulled slightly below his face.
The former ABC star graduated from LA's prestigious Chaminade College Preparatory in 2000 and went on to study at both Harvard and Scotland's St. Andrews University before graduating from Columbia University in 2010.
"I'd been going nonstop since I was 8 years old. I wanted to go to school, to travel and have a bit of a break," Thomas told People in 2013. "To sit in a big library amongst books and students, that was pretty cool. It was a novel experience for me."
The Tom and Huck star previously made it clear he had no regrets about walking away from Hollywood, revealing he "never took the fame too seriously."
"It was a great period in my life," Thomas said of his child-star years. "But it doesn't define me."