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EXCLUSIVE: Harvey Weinstein's Hotel Suites Were a 'Mess' With 'Food Everywhere' Years Before Sexual Assault Allegations Rocked Hollywood, Top Talent Agent Claims

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Source: MEGA

Harvey Weinstein frequented hotels in Los Angeles, according to a new book.

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Sept. 23 2026, Published 3:33 p.m. ET

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A top talent agent has described his encounters with producer Harvey Weinstein – and they weren't pleasant.

In Ari Emanuel's memoir, Roll the Calls, the Hollywood hotshot claimed Weinstein once tried to broker a deal against his will to have his company purchased. They held a meeting in a California hotel, which he said was a "mess," RadarOnline.com has learned.

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Harvey Weinstein's Hotel Suite Called 'Cocoon of Horror'

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A photo of Harvey Weinstein
Source: MEGA

Weinstein invited Ari Emanuel to a meeting at his hotel.

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Emanuel admitted this incident wasn't his first time meeting Weinstein, but they certainly weren't close in the Hollywood world. He described being "summoned" alongside his agency Endeavor's other partners to a hotel for a business conversation.

The hotel – Emanuel described – was totally gross.

"Like Harvey the suite’s a mess," Emanuel described. "Newspapers and food everywhere, shoes in the middle of the floor. Talk about your cocoon of horror."

He further described the strange arrangement for the meeting, likening the set up to some sort of "AA meeting."

Emanuel penned, "There are four chairs arranged in a semicircle, one chair set before them ... Harvey sits in the lone chair and we fill up the four"

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Weinstein Secretly Brokered Deal for Ari Emanuel

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Source: MEGA

Emanuel described the confusion when Weinstein told them the deal was done.

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Further describing the meeting, Emanuel claimed Weinstein "wipes his hands on a towel and snuffles and clears his throat, which sounds like a toilet flushing, and informs us that it’s all settled."

The partners of Endeavor sat in confusion. After all, they were brought to Weinstein's suite for a meeting unprompted, with no official business on the docket.

Weinstein went on to explain he brokered a deal between their talent agency and William Morris, claiming the latter was planning on "buying" them out. The producer allegedly told them, "You're welcome."

However, they didn't take Weinstein's business move favorably.

Emanuel wrote, "Harvey scratches his head, explains that he’s brokered the whole deal and all we have to do is sign the papers and cash the checks."

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Emanuel Angrily Rejected Weinstein's Offer

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Source: MEGA

The deal would have provided each partner of the agency with $2.5million.

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The logic, the Hollywood producer claimed, was that the two businesses competing wouldn't work out long term. He saw an acquisition as a far more lucrative direction. Otherwise, Weinstein allegedly felt, the current trajectory was a waste of time.

Each partner in the room was offered $2.5million.

"Taking another bite of food, (Weinstein) says with his mouth full that this is how it’s got to be, so goodbye and good luck, meeting adjourned," Emanuel explained.

Emanuel, known for his quick rise to temper, reportedly declined the offer, requesting to know where Weinstein got the "gall" to make such a bold move.

"I tell him to keep his big nose out of our business and I promise if he ever bothers us again in the middle of a workday with this kind of horses---, I’ll come back to this bridal suite and rip his f--king head off his neckless neck," the agent wrote.

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Weinstein's Career Crumbles With Allegations

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A photo of Harvey Weinstein
Source: MEGA

Some of the allegations against Weinstein were with the backdrop of a hotel suite.

Throughout his book, Emanuel made it clear he wasn't a fan of Weinstein. They clashed on several occasions, including a tense run in at Cannes Film Festival when the agent was forced to defend his client Mark Wahlberg. Emanuel described an array of messy details and uncomfortable moments with the Pulp Fiction producer.

Weinstein's "messy" hotel room, though, wasn't the first time his suites took center stage. Weinstein faced a myriad of accusations of s--ual misconduct, including tales of assault occurring within his rooms during his travels.

Miriam Haley, a TV production assistant, claimed he assaulted her in his hotel room in 2006. The allegation came out amidst around 80 other accusations from women. Haley's, though, was brought to court and led to a conviction.

Weinstein was sentenced to 15 years in New York prison on Wednesday, September 23 for the crime. He continues to deny all allegations of wrongdoing.

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