Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Harvey Weinstein
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Harvey Weinstein's Brutal Nickname in Hollywood Revealed by Top Talent Agent — 'The Man's a Nihilist'

A photo of Harvey Weinstein
Source: MEGA

Harvey Weinstein's nickname in Hollywood was allegedly earned through his editing work.

Profile Image

Sept. 23 2026, Published 2:34 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Harvey Weinstein's disgrace began before serious allegations were levied against him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

During his days in Hollywood, Weinstein created quite a reputation for himself, according to Ari Emanuel, a top entertainment industry agent.

In the agent's new memoir, he exposed just how annoyed Weinstein's adversaries became with him and included the brutal nickname the disgraced producer earned.

Article continues below advertisement

Hollywood Mocks Harvey Weinstein

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
A photo of Harvey Weinstein
Source: MEGA

Ari Emanuel claimed the producer 'ruined' movies.

Article continues below advertisement

In his memoir, Roll the Calls, Emanuel claimed Weinstein was called "Harvey Scissorhands" in private circles.

According to Emanuel, the highly awarded producer received the moniker after ruining several movies before they hit screens.

He recalled a particular incident with The Yards, a film Emanuel described as "gritty, violent, set in a squalid corner of the Bronx."

Emanuel landed his client, Mark Wahlberg, a role in the film, but the movie's success was challenged following filming.

Emanuel claimed producer Weinstein interfered in the editing room. He explained, "The producer, however, is a d---. You never know what kind of s--- this guy might pull. And, sure enough, he starts showing up in the editing room, butting in where he doesn’t belong."

Article continues below advertisement

Mark Wahlberg Film 'Sabotaged' by Weinstein

A photo of Mark Wahlberg
Source: MEGA

Weinstein reportedly pulled the budget for the film.

Article continues below advertisement

In addition to piecing together the movie, Emanuel claimed Weinstein allegedly pulled The Yards' marketing budget.

According to Emanuel, the decision was made in retaliation for the director's pushback against his editing choices.

"This inflames the producer, emboldens him to do more f--kery. Finally, to punish the young director for daring to assert himself, defend himself, the producer sabotages the film, budgeting zero dollars for publicity," Emanuel wrote.

Wahlberg reportedly despised Weinstein for "ruining" the movie. In fact, the film ultimately featured a happy ending, "which Harvey claims tested poorly with focus groups at a strip mall in Sheboygan."

The move, Emanuel expressed, partially led to the movie being "eviscerated" by critics at the Cannes Film Festival.

Article continues below advertisement

Hollywood Agent Brands Weinstein a 'Nihlist'

A photo of Ari Emanuel
Source: MEGA

The agent attempted to mitigate drama between Weinstein and Wahlberg.

Article continues below advertisement

Emanuel spoke with a frustrated Wahlberg, attempting to mitigate his client's anger with a powerful man in Hollywood.

"Harvey doesn't care," Emanuel wrote. "The man's a nihilist."

He went on to clear up misconceptions about Weinstein to Wahlberg. While many people in the industry allegedly called Weinstein a "hedonist," Emanuel claimed it was more accurate to call him "a perfect stranger to pleasure."

Emanuel wrote, "Urges, appetites, itches he needs to scratch—sure. He demands a constant supply of Diet Cokes, for instance, and Marlboro Lights, and tuna fish sandwiches. But none of this represents Harvey’s basic motivation. There isn’t any basic motivation. Empty at his core, Harvey’s sole motivation is to thwart and mess with other people. To mess up their lives."

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Zoe Kravitz and Harry Styles are at the center of Channing Tatum's alleged Instagram burner account controversy.

Channing Tatum Denies He's Behind 'Burner' Instagram Account Trashing Ex Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles

Hayden Panettiere was reportedly a 'deep purple' when her body was found.

Hayden Panettiere 'Turned Deep Purple' as She Died From Drug Overdose — With Pressed Pills, White Powder and Straw Discovered Near Her Body

Article continues below advertisement

Weinstein Due in Court Once Again

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

A photo of Harvvey Weinstein
Source: MEGA

Weinstein was convicted on several charges.

Years later, Weinstein was hit with a range of sexual misconduct allegations, becoming the poster boy for the #MeToo movement. More than 80 women lodged public accusations against him, and his life was blown up in a brutal New York Times exposé.

He faced several criminal charges in both New York and California.

In the Big Apple, he was convicted on one r--- charge while he was acquitted on another. A third resulted in a mistrial. Out on the West Coast, he was convicted of forcible r---, forcible oral copulation, and sexual penetration by a foreign object in California.

He denies the accusations against him.

Weinstein was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Wednesday, September 23.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.