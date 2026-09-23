EXCLUSIVE: Harvey Weinstein's Brutal Nickname in Hollywood Revealed by Top Talent Agent — 'The Man's a Nihilist'
Sept. 23 2026, Published 2:34 p.m. ET
Harvey Weinstein's disgrace began before serious allegations were levied against him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
During his days in Hollywood, Weinstein created quite a reputation for himself, according to Ari Emanuel, a top entertainment industry agent.
In the agent's new memoir, he exposed just how annoyed Weinstein's adversaries became with him and included the brutal nickname the disgraced producer earned.
Hollywood Mocks Harvey Weinstein
In his memoir, Roll the Calls, Emanuel claimed Weinstein was called "Harvey Scissorhands" in private circles.
According to Emanuel, the highly awarded producer received the moniker after ruining several movies before they hit screens.
He recalled a particular incident with The Yards, a film Emanuel described as "gritty, violent, set in a squalid corner of the Bronx."
Emanuel landed his client, Mark Wahlberg, a role in the film, but the movie's success was challenged following filming.
Emanuel claimed producer Weinstein interfered in the editing room. He explained, "The producer, however, is a d---. You never know what kind of s--- this guy might pull. And, sure enough, he starts showing up in the editing room, butting in where he doesn’t belong."
Mark Wahlberg Film 'Sabotaged' by Weinstein
In addition to piecing together the movie, Emanuel claimed Weinstein allegedly pulled The Yards' marketing budget.
According to Emanuel, the decision was made in retaliation for the director's pushback against his editing choices.
"This inflames the producer, emboldens him to do more f--kery. Finally, to punish the young director for daring to assert himself, defend himself, the producer sabotages the film, budgeting zero dollars for publicity," Emanuel wrote.
Wahlberg reportedly despised Weinstein for "ruining" the movie. In fact, the film ultimately featured a happy ending, "which Harvey claims tested poorly with focus groups at a strip mall in Sheboygan."
The move, Emanuel expressed, partially led to the movie being "eviscerated" by critics at the Cannes Film Festival.
Hollywood Agent Brands Weinstein a 'Nihlist'
Emanuel spoke with a frustrated Wahlberg, attempting to mitigate his client's anger with a powerful man in Hollywood.
"Harvey doesn't care," Emanuel wrote. "The man's a nihilist."
He went on to clear up misconceptions about Weinstein to Wahlberg. While many people in the industry allegedly called Weinstein a "hedonist," Emanuel claimed it was more accurate to call him "a perfect stranger to pleasure."
Emanuel wrote, "Urges, appetites, itches he needs to scratch—sure. He demands a constant supply of Diet Cokes, for instance, and Marlboro Lights, and tuna fish sandwiches. But none of this represents Harvey’s basic motivation. There isn’t any basic motivation. Empty at his core, Harvey’s sole motivation is to thwart and mess with other people. To mess up their lives."
Weinstein Due in Court Once Again
Years later, Weinstein was hit with a range of sexual misconduct allegations, becoming the poster boy for the #MeToo movement. More than 80 women lodged public accusations against him, and his life was blown up in a brutal New York Times exposé.
He faced several criminal charges in both New York and California.
In the Big Apple, he was convicted on one r--- charge while he was acquitted on another. A third resulted in a mistrial. Out on the West Coast, he was convicted of forcible r---, forcible oral copulation, and sexual penetration by a foreign object in California.
He denies the accusations against him.
Weinstein was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Wednesday, September 23.